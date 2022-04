The New York Jets entered the offseason with a substantial amount of salary cap space, but they have not made any huge signings. That may not be by choice. Mike Sando of The Athletic was told by an NFL executive recently that the Jets have pursued several top free agents over the past month. The problem is they have not been able to make a very strong pitch to those players, and most of them have chosen to sign elsewhere.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO