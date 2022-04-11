ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews in Cabarrus County respond to deadly wreck involving motorcycle

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
Deadly wreck in Midland A deadly wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle was reported Sunday afternoon in Midland.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly multi-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist on Sunday afternoon forced crews to shut down a major highway in both directions.

[ALSO READ: Developer wants to build more than 1,300 homes in rural Cabarrus County town]

At about 3:30 p.m., a witness told Channel 9 a Ford F250 going west on Highway 24/27 toward Charlotte was making a left onto Jim Sossamon Rd and pulled in front of a motorcycle that was traveling east.

The motorcycle slammed into the passenger side of the pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike, which broke up into several pieces.

The driver of the truck appeared to be OK, according to the witness.

Officials with Cabarrus County confirmed it was a fatal wreck.

Channel 9 is waiting to hear back from officials with more information on this collision.

Return to this story for updates.

