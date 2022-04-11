Crews in Cabarrus County respond to deadly wreck involving motorcycle

Deadly wreck in Midland A deadly wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle was reported Sunday afternoon in Midland.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly multi-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist on Sunday afternoon forced crews to shut down a major highway in both directions.

At about 3:30 p.m., a witness told Channel 9 a Ford F250 going west on Highway 24/27 toward Charlotte was making a left onto Jim Sossamon Rd and pulled in front of a motorcycle that was traveling east.

The motorcycle slammed into the passenger side of the pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike, which broke up into several pieces.

The driver of the truck appeared to be OK, according to the witness.

Officials with Cabarrus County confirmed it was a fatal wreck.

