University of Wyoming seniors Chad Muma and Keegan Cryder were named to the 2022 Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday, as selected by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. Muma, who maintained a 3.439 GPA in mechanical engineering, earned All-America honors this past season after finishing second in the FBS with 142 tackles. The linebacker also earned first-team All-Mountain West honors the past two season and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation's outstanding linebacker. ...

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO