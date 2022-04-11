ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, WI

Denmark man charged with threatening hospital staff

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0f61aHAg00

A Denmark man is accused of threatening staff at a local hospital and now faces multiple criminal charges.

One of the charges Larry Born faces, threat of bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility, is based on a new bill Governor Tony Evers signed into law earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer responded to a call earlier this month at Aurora Hospital in Green Bay. The call reported a man had been in security officers’ faces and was yelling and swearing at staff.

The man was escorted out of the building for causing a disturbance upstairs where his wife was located, as she was on the maternity ward but had not yet given birth. A hospital security guard stated the man was upset about the treatment and care his wife was getting at the hospital. According to the complaint, a security guard identified the man as Larry Born.

The criminal complaint said after the incident, someone looking into Larry Born came across his Facebook page where he made negative comments about Aurora Hospital. In the criminal complaint, another hospital security guard described the Facebook posts as “aggressive and threatening.”

According to the criminal complaint, Born talked about Tannerite and how he and his friends and family have “blown a lot of s--t up.” The complaint said Born also had posts on his Facebook page that featured pictures of the hospital staff and police at the hospital for an unrelated book fair event.

The criminal complaint said there also were photos of paperwork from Aurora and timeclocks, which a security guard indicated had been in sensitive areas of the hospital where Born was not supposed to be.

Also stated in the criminal complaint, Born reportedly had a post that stated, in part, “I DON’T GET MAD. I GET EVEN! PAYBACKS A B---H!” with the photo of Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s sign in the post.

A security guard stated in the criminal complaint that as a staff, they took Born’s postings as a direct threat to the facility and created a high level of anxiety and fear amongst the hospital staff. The criminal complaint also says the hospital increased security measures for a time because of Born’s behavior.

Born was formally charged on Monday with threat of bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct and threaten/injury or harm through computer message.

Last month, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that makes threatening a health care worker a felony.

The bill makes it a felony punishable by up to six years in prison for threatening healthcare workers in their official capacity or their families in reaction to something that happened at a healthcare facility.

Legislators drafted the measure in response to stories from health care providers about patients threatening doctors and others who were trying to care for them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denmark, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Denmark, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Aurora Hospital#Born
WTAJ

‘Nothing to lose’ Altoona man slashes woman’s tires, runs from police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after slashing a woman’s tires and running from police. Jermaine Deneen, 19, was seen on video by the victim and police slashing both driver’s side tires. Police attempted to stop Deneen, after being contacted by the victim, but he ran away. Police pursued Deneen […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC 26 WGBA

Imposter call creates panic for MKE business owner

The owner of Milwaukee's Heaven's Table BBQ, Jason Alston, has a lot to stay on top of when it comes to running his restaurant. There are orders to fill and employees to pay. So, when he recently got a suspicious voice message, it got his attention.
Oxygen

Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy