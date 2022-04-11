ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears reveals she's pregnant with third child, calls fiancé Sam Asghari 'husband'

By Rasha Ali, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, the pop star announced on social media Monday.

Spears, 40, shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of a cup of tea surrounded by flowers. Spears wrote she "got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

She explained she was confused about what was going on with her body when she "lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back."

"I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' " she wrote, noting Sam Asghari, whom she's referred to as her "husband" in recent Instagram posts, told her she was "food pregnant."

Spears said four days after taking the pregnancy test, "I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing!"

In a post on Wednesday, Spears shared a video of herself swimming and cuddling up with Asghari in a pool, referring to him again as her husband.

"Yesterday my HUSBAND and I went swimming …. I’m like a fish 🐠 … I go really deep then I have to remind myself that you have to come up for air 💨 !!!" she wrote. "Psss ... I heard water is the best exercise for babies."

Asghari shared the exciting news on Instagram Monday, writing: "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," alongside a sketch of two lions with their cub.

"Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly," he continued in the caption. "It is the most important job i will ever do."

USA TODAY has reached out to Spears' lawyer for comment.

The "Gimme More" artist noted she wouldn't be appearing in public much because she wants to avoid the paparazzi while out. Spears also opened up about her mental health during a previous pregnancy.

'I think I’m gonna cry': Britney Spears freed from conservatorship after 13 years

"It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible," she wrote. "Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday ... thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

She concluded the post writing: "This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love."

Spears further marked her pregnancy in a follow-up video on Instagram Tuesday, giving fans a mini fashion show.

"I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing," Spears playfully captioned the post. "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit … Well barely."

Spears shares two kids, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15,  with her previous husband Kevin Federline.

The "Toxic" singer, who was freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship in November, spoke out about the abuse she endured over the years managed by her father, Bessemer Trust Co. over her estate, and professional conservator Jodi Montgomery.

When addressing the court in June, Spears said that her conservators have complete control over her and her body, adding that her conservators would not let her remove an intrauterine device (IUD) in order to have children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmDqi_0f61aGHx00
Britney Spears, center, with sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrives at the world premiere of "The Smurfs 2" at the Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

More: Britney Spears details ‘abusive’ conservatorship in court. Here are the biggest revelations.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said during the hearing. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have (an) IUD inside of (me) right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

Spears noted: “I wanted to take the IUD out so I can start trying to have another baby but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.”

Last year, Asghari opened up about the next steps he wanted to take in life with his then-girlfriend.

“My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going," Asghari told Forbes in a March 2021 interview. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

Baby One More Time? Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari wants to 'be a young dad'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48h7x0_0f61aGHx00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. Vivien Killilea, Getty Images for GLAAD

Asghari, 28, and Spears announced their engagement in September , just hours before the music world hit the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I can't (expletive) believe it," Spears wrote on her Instagram account below videos showing off the four-carat ring with shocked expressions. Spears added six engagement ring emojis and six exclamation points to her announcement.

"Look at that, do you like it?" Asghari asked of the ring in the short video, to which Spears replies, "Yes!"

The ring has a four-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting and is engraved inside the band with “lioness," Asghari's nickname for Spears, the company Forever Diamonds NY told USA TODAY in a statement.

A month after their engagement, Asghari surprised his new wife-to-be with an addition to the family: a Doberman puppy named Porsha.

The dog was meant to "unconditionally love you and to be trained to protect you from (anything) that comes around you with bad intentions," Asghari explained with a smile to Spears in an Instagram video as he held up their new pet.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, Edward Segarra, Hannah Yasharoff, Bryan Alexander and Charles Trepany

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Britney Spears reveals she's pregnant with third child, calls fiancé Sam Asghari 'husband'

Comments / 127

Rebecca Abbott
4d ago

good for her. Hopefully she gets all the love and support needed throughout her pregnancy and beyond. She deserves to be happy and I wish her the best. Congratulations 🎉

Reply(3)
24
Michelle Couch
4d ago

Britney congratulations you don't know me but I have been a fan of urs . I just want to say I'm so glad that u are getting to really enjoy life now and if u need a friend u are more than welcome to text me or Instagram.

Reply(8)
9
Amy Gee
4d ago

and THIS is why there is such a battle over her having "control" of her own money, etc. She's already knocked up by some guy who sees her as a meal ticket...smh...

Reply(13)
12
