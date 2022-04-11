ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of April 4

By WVDNR
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PNAW_0f61a7Qf00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of April 4, including golden rainbow trout stockings as part of the West Virginia Gold Rush which ended on April 9. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

Trout Stocking Locations for Week of April 4:

Anthony Creek
Back Fork of Elk River
Big Sandy Creek
Blackwater River
Boley Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Buckhannon River
Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
Bullskin Run
Cacapon Park Lakes
Camp Creek
Castlemans Run Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Chief Logan Pond – Gold Rush Stocking
Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
Clover Run
Coonskin Park Lake (Children & Class Q)
Coopers Rock Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Cranberry River
Curtisville Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
Desert Fork
Dry Fork (Tucker)
East Fork Greenbrier River
East River
Elk River
Elk River (C&R)
Evitts Run
Fitzpatrick Lake
French Creek Pond – Gold Rush Stocking
Gandy Creek
Glade Creek of Mann
Glade Creek of New River
Glady Fork
Greenbrier River (Cass section) – Gold Rush Stocking
Greenbrier River (Marlinton)
Hurricane Reservoir – Gold Rush Stocking
Jimmy Lewis Lake
Kings Creek
Knapps Creek
Laurel Fork (Randolph)
Laurel Fork Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
Little Beaver Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Little Kanawha Headwaters
Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
Lost River
Marsh Fork
Mash Fork
Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
Mason Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Middle Creek (Berkeley)
Middle Wheeling Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Mill Creek (Berkeley)
Mill Creek Reservoir – Gold Rush Stocking
New Creek
New Creek Dam No. 14 – Gold Rush Stocking
North Fork Lunice
North Fork Patterson Creek
North Fork South Branch
Opequon Creek
Paint Creek
Panther Creek
Pinnacle Creek
Pond Fork
Poorhouse Pond – Gold Rush Stocking
R.D. Bailey Tailwaters – Gold Rush Stocking
Red Creek
Right Fork Buckhannon River
Right Fork of Little Kanawha
Rock Cliff Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Rocky Marsh Run
Rollins Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Shavers Fork (Bemis)
Shavers Fork (lower section)
Shavers Fork (upper section) – Gold Rush Stocking
South Branch (Franklin)
South Branch (Smoke Hole)
Spruce Knob Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Sugar Creek
Summit Lake
Teter Creek Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Tomlinson Run
Tomlinson Run Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Trout Run
Tuckahoe Lake
Upper Guyandotte River
Waites Run
Wallback Lake – Gold Rush Stocking
Watoga Lake
West Fork Greenbrier River
Westover Park Lake (Children & Class Q)
Williams River
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.

To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.

The post WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of April 4 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WV
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Camp Creek, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Lake, WV
City
Trout, WV
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 61

Trout Season goes year-round and DEEP is stocking up

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The tradition of opening day for Trout Season has been cast away, and now, fishermen can try and catch trout all year long. With that in mind, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) was out by the banks of the Farmington River in Unionville with a team stocking the waters with both Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout.
FARMINGTON, CT
Watauga Democrat

The 42nd annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby to take place on April 2

WATAUGA – The 42nd annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby will take place on April 2 with headquarters at the Blocking Rock Clubhouse. The derby begins at sunrise and ends at 4 p.m. All trout caught in any Watauga County public body of water brought to the derby headquarters prior to 4 p.m. will be eligible for the competition. Mayview Lake at Broyhill Park is restricted to fishing by children 11 and under and persons with disabilities.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 22: Shallow Bass Fishing

Brought to you each week by Watson's Marine and host Rex Pendergrass, The Weekly Fishin' Report will highlight tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more fish. This week, Rex talks about shallow bass fishing - the...
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
Times-Republican

Trout stocking in northeast Iowa streams starts April 4

The popular trout stream stocking season starts on April 4. Find a list of stocked trout streams on the Department of Natural Resources trout stream map or the Iowa trout streams webpage at: www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Trout?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. The DNR Trout Program offers Iowa anglers a variety of trout fishing opportunities, including catchable stockings,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cass Lake#Rainbow Trout#Stocking#The Week Of#Wvdnr#Pocahontas Rrb#C R#Gandy Creek Glade Creek#Randolph Rrb#Kanawha Headwaters
WCAX

Vermont trout season opens April 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s trout season officially opens on April 9. Vermont Fish and Wildlife says despite some snow lingering in some parts of the state, anglers should still have success this early in the season. State Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good says finding a small to medium-low elevation...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Bangor Daily News

How the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe race became the biggest event of its kind in New England

The first running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race came about because two friends thought it might be a fun idea to race canoes and kayaks in the spring of 1967. Little did founders Sonny Colburn and Lew Gilman know that 55 years later, the race would still be going strong. After years of high water and low, through sunny days and freak snowstorms, and even after 2020, when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event for the first time in its history, the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race will be run for the 55th time this Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy