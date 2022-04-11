ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

W.Va. AG Seeks More Than $400K in Fines, Repayment from Contractor

By West Virginia Attorney Generals Office
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6pvW_0f61a5fD00

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a complaint against an unlicensed West Virginia contractor who has had 62 consumer complaints totaling $408,015 in potential fines and repayments in seven counties in the state since 2019.

The civil complaint was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court against Bradley Glaspell and his wife Rachel Glaspell, of Rivesville, who operated Over The Top Roofing, LLC. They are charged with performing illegal home improvement services, taking more than $400,000 in payments up front from consumers and not showing up to complete or even begin the work by the date promised to homeowners in Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Upshur and Wetzel counties.

“The state’s consumer protection laws require contractors to do professional work, and our office will vigorously pursue those who try to operate outside of the law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Contractors who defraud consumers must be held accountable, and I’m proud of my office and local law enforcement authorities for doing just that.”

Bradley Glaspell is currently housed in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting trial on 24 felony criminal charges relating to other alleged illegal contracting activities and home improvement services in central West Virginia. The Attorney General’s civil complaint alleges the contractor violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act (WVCCPA) from July 2019 to present. Twenty-four cease and desist orders have been issued against Bradley Glaspell for contracting without a license.

It is alleged the Glaspells formed Over The Top Roofing in February 2020, but were denied a contractor’s license from the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Board because they failed to pay two court judgments of $16,200 and $16,000 in civil penalties to the Licensing Board from previous disciplinary actions.

According to the complaint, from July 2019 until the present, Glaspell and his wife committed a wide range of WVCCPA violations and broke other state laws governing home improvement services in West Virginia. The victims of the illegal services filed a total of 62 complaints with the Attorney General’s office.

The Glaspells are also charged with failure to include an approximate date of completion in the contract with the homeowners, performing substandard work that failed to meet a minimum level of building code quality and abandoning projects before completion.

The post W.Va. AG Seeks More Than $400K in Fines, Repayment from Contractor appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man jailed for $1.4m student loan fraud after blowing cash at casino

A Louisiana man was convicted for posing as 180 students to obtain $1.4m in grants and loans before spending huge chunks of the cash at casinos.Elliott Sterling, of Baton Rouge, used the students personal information to fill out federal financial aid applications and enroll them for classes at the city’s community college between 2017 and 2019, a court heard.Prosecutors say that Sterling took most of the money for himself and spent more than $253,000 in casinos in Louisiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.Sterling, who was 32 when he was charged in 2020, represented himself in court and claimed he was innocent and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
The Blade

State legislative maps struck down again

COLUMBUS—The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the fourth set of Republican-drawn state legislative maps, a slight tweaking of the third set. The 4-3 majority — with Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor again joining the bench's three Democrats—ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to be reformed and to send it and the secretary of state's office new maps by the morning of May 6.
COLUMBUS, OH
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Family fined more than trapper

Recently a Las Vegas family released a fox from a trap while hiking with their dog. Apparently, the dog escaped capture by another trap close by. The trap was set close to the mouth of a den with buried bait. After a fuss from the trapping community about the family’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Wvccpa
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy