LIST: Easter events in Austin area

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 2 days ago

Do you have an Easter event you’d like to be included in this list? Email us the details at reportit@kxan.com .

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a list of Easter events taking place in the Austin area. This year, the holiday takes place on Sunday, April 17.

Austin

Annual Easter Egg Dye-o-Rama at Neill-Cochran House Museum : April 15

From 12-4 p.m. on Good Friday, the museum at 2310 San Gabriel St. has free Easter egg dyeing, scavenger hunts, self-paced tours, lawn games and live music. Supplies for egg dyeing will be provided, but a $1 donation for each egg is requested, with proceeds going toward programming at the museum. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own boiled or blown eggs.

The museum will also be open for free tours. Free parking is available behind the museum.

Easter Egg Hunt at Huston-Tillotson : April 16

The university is hosting its 16th annual community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. Thousands of eggs will be hidden all over its campus, located at 900 Chicon Street. Kids should meet in the Mary E. Branch Gymnasium for a brief story on Easter first, before splitting up into age groups for the egg hunt.

The egg hunt features a $500 scholarship prize egg, prize eggs for school supplies and gift certificates, eggs with candy and coins and filled baskets. The event is free and open to the public. Face masks will be needed to enter campus.

St. Elmo Easter Egg Hunt: April 17

St. Elmo Brewing Company is hosting an egg hunt Sunday beginning at noon. Kids are welcome to participate in the hunt, and some eggs will contain free drink tickets inside. The hunt is over once all eggs are found.

Easter Egg Hunt Bike Ride : April 17

Black Star Co-op Pub & Brewery is hosting a bike ride starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday. There will be a five-mile route with Easter egg hunt stops along the way. Eggs will be filled with candy and other goodies.

The ride begins from Project Transitions on Woodrow Avenue and ends with a party at Black Star Co-op. At the party, there will be raffles, prizes, candy and treats.

The event is a fundraiser for the Hill Country Ride for AIDS with a suggested donation of $15 to register. Kids can join for free.

Bastrop

Easter Egg Hunt at Film Alley Bastrop : April 16

The theater at 1600 Chestnut St. will be hosting egg hunts by age groups from 9 to 10:30 a.m. It’s free! You might find arcade cards, candy and other prizes. Below is the schedule for each round by age.

  • Theater 1: Ages 2-5, 9 a.m.
  • Theater 2: Ages 6-9, 9:15 a.m.
  • Theater 3: Ages 10-13, 9:30 a.m.
  • Theater 4: Ages 14-16, 9:45 a.m.
  • Theater 5: Ages 17-24, 10 a.m.
  • Theater 6: Ages 25 and up, 10:15 a.m.

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa : April 17

This brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $75 for adults and $29 for kids ages 6-12. Children 5 years old and under get free admission. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling (512) 308-4860. A 25% gratuity will be added for all parties.

In the morning, the resort will also have family activities like Easter egg hunts, photo ops with the Easter bunny and a petting zoo.

Jonestown

Easter Egg Hunt at Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar and Kitchen : April 17

Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, kids can search for more than 400 eggs at the business. There will also be food and drink specials on both Saturday and Sunday, including a special Easter dish of eggs benedict casserole. Live music will also happen Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 p.m. for both days.

