Goose blamed for deadly motorcycle crash in Pennsylvania

Two Pennsylvania state police troopers and another person were killed early Monday when they were struck and killed by a driver on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia. The troopers, identified as Trooper Martin F. Mack and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, were trying to get a man who was walking on the highway into their patrol SUV when they were all struck by the driver, state police said.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO