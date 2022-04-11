Kids Planet

The Jubal Show tackles the great debate, it's hard-hitting stuff, kinda like the pineapples on pizza debate: Are there more doors or wheels on earth!?. The internet is brewing with the biggest debate since the blue and gold dress! This time around, everyone wants to know what are there more of on earth: doors or windows!? It started when a New Zealander named Ryan Nixon posed the question in a group chat with friends before taking it to Twitter. “My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate … And I am here for it,” he wrote. “Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?” The poll set ablaze across the social network gaining more than 230K votes in less than two days. What was the answer!? 53% of people think that there are indeed more wheels. “I’m firmly team wheels," Nixon tweeted.

TWITTER ・ 29 DAYS AGO