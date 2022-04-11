Nancy Brophy murder trial enters second week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second week of the Nancy Brophy murder trial is set to resume Monday with the prosecution continuing to lay out their case the romance novelist murdered her chef husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018.

The trial will be livestreamed on KOIN.com when testimony begins, which is starting at 1 p.m. on Monday as a result of snowy conditions in the Portland metro region.

Nancy Brophy, now 71, is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Brophy, twice with a 9mm Glock as he stood in the kitchen of OCI on a Saturday morning.

The first week of testimony included the students who found Daniel Brophy, police officers and detectives who investigated the case on June 2, 2018 and beyond, members of the OCI staff and Daniel Brophy’s parents.

