Prosecutor: Manhunt underway in Bloomfield triple shooting

Authorities are searching for the person or persons responsible for a triple shooting in Bloomfield that left one person dead and two others injured.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon on First Avenue.

Officials say 23-year-old Christian Lisaldes Perez was shot and killed around 3:18 p.m. Two other men in their early 30s were also injured.

One victim is listed in critical condition, while the other is listed as stable.

Bloomfield police say that the shooting appears to be “an isolated targeted incident.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about the crime is asked to call the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-847-7432 .