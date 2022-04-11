ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Mike Brown accuses Eddie Jones of using Ben Te’o bust-up as excuse to drop him

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXokJ_0f61Y18300

Mike Brown has placed Eddie Jones’ man-management under scrutiny after claiming he was on the receiving end of a foul-mouthed rant from England’s head coach when being told he was not going to the 2019 World Cup.

Brown was involved in a bust-up with Ben Te’o during a training camp in Treviso in the build-up to the tournament and, for the first time, has spoken at length about the matter.

The incident took place when the squad were out for a social event and Jones used the altercation to explain his decision to drop two regulars of his England reign ahead of the tournament in Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQtJX_0f61Y18300
Mike Brown (top) and Ben Te’o were involved in a bust-up before the 2019 World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Brown blames Te’o, claiming the former rugby league centre punched him in the head, but insists an angry Jones reacted badly when the Newcastle veteran pleaded his case.

“That wasn’t the reason why I didn’t go to the World Cup,” Brown, England’s most capped full-back, told RugbyPass.

“I think it was just easier for Eddie to put it on that, as I’d kind of been getting pushed out of the team as that season had gone on.

“Then a few days later, when Eddie’s ringing around people to say they’re not involved, he kind of puts it on that.

“I said to him, ‘Look, I understand selection is what it is, but don’t put it on that. You haven’t even asked me what happened. With all due respect, I didn’t really do anything. I don’t feel like it was my fault. I hadn’t drunk much, two drinks or whatever. There were people in a worse state than me and I was just trying to mind my own business’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aRKg_0f61Y18300
Eddie Jones cited the incident for his decision not to take Mike Brown to the World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“So he just switched and turned on me, effing and blinding. It wasn’t nice.

“Just be a man and say what is the reason I’m not getting picked. Don’t try to put it on that, because it’s not that. It’s pretty clear and obvious that it’s not that.

“I asked him to tell me what he thinks happened and he said, ‘My security guards were there, they told me what happened’.

“I said, ‘Let me see what they’ve said has happened’, because he said he had written reports. He wouldn’t give me that.

“He said, ‘Who the F do you think you are?’ because I was going back at him and he doesn’t like that.

“It’s a shame it ended up like that. I wanted clarity on why I wasn’t getting picked, not some made-up excuse.”

Brown has given extensive details surrounding the incident, claiming it initially started when Maro Itoje started hitting other players on the chest – “in a fun, jovial way, but he’s a big guy and he’d been drinking”.

Brown objected when he was struck and, having spoken to Itoje, thought it was over, only for Te’o to start taunting him and create a fresh confrontation that eventually ended with the punch.

I think it was just easier for Eddie to put it on that, as I’d kind of been getting pushed out of the team as that season had gone on

The allegations come at a bad time for Jones, who recently presided over another failed Six Nations campaign that led to a vote of confidence from the Rugby Football Union.

The RFU and Itoje’s club Saracens have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

Jones is currently in Japan, where he acts as director of rugby to Suntory Sungoliath, despite the fact that many of his England players are involved in a key period of European matches.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#Rugby Football Union#Te O#Rugby League#Rugbypass
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
newschain

Briton convicted as ‘Beatle’ in Islamic State beheadings trial

A US jury has convicted a British national for his role in a hostage-taking scheme by so-called Islamic State which took Westerners captive a decade ago. The jury deliberated for four hours before finding El Shafee Elsheikh guilty on all counts. Elsheikh stood motionless and gave no visible reaction as the verdict was read. He now faces up to a life sentence in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sam Johnstone set to be dropped by West Brom for Blackpool clash

David Button is set to take the gloves from England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for West Brom when Blackpool visit the Hawthorns on Good Friday. Baggies boss Steve Bruce revealed on the eve of the clash that with Johnstone poised to leave the club in the summer when his contract expires, Button will be given the chance to impress.
SOCCER
newschain

New deputy chief medical officer appointed

A new deputy chief medical officer for England has been appointed, the Government has confirmed. Dr Thomas Waite will cover emergency response and preparedness, infectious diseases and vaccines – including Covid-19 related issues. He replaces Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who gained public affection for his use of analogies to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

QPR handed FA fine after Fulham fracas

QPR have been fined for a failure to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the 2-0 loss against Fulham on April 2. The incident took place in the 78th minute of the game and Rangers have been fined £5,000 for the offence. QPR assistant manager John Eustace has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Neil Etheridge missing as Birmingham host Coventry

Birmingham will be without goalkeeper Neil Etheridge for the visit of Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship. The 32-year-old was replaced after 70 minutes of the 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last week after a clash with Djed Spence left him unconscious for several minutes and will sit out of this weekend’s game to complete Football Association concussion procedures.
SPORTS
newschain

Lee Tomlin unavailable as Walsall face Carlisle

Lee Tomlin will continue to be missing for Walsall when they face Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two. The 33-year-old striker suffered a groin injury in the Saddlers’ 2-0 loss to Leyton Orient earlier this month but boss Michael Flynn is hoping Tomlin’s season is not over yet.
SPORTS
newschain

What do the latest NHS performance figures show?

Here are the key figures from the latest data on the performance of the NHS in England:. The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new record high. A total of 6.2 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end...
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy