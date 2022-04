He was the last one out and the first one back in as LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson pulled his name out of the NCAA transfer portal according to On3Sports Matt Zenitz. Wilkinson immediately becomes a key piece in the Tigers' efforts in year one under Matt McMahon to re-establish a culture for the men's basketball program. In his second season with the Tigers in 2021, Wilkinson became somewhat of a corner three point and defensive specialist, averaging four points per game on 40% shooting from three.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO