Letter: Disappointed in drama reviews

Everyone has their “own personal universe,” states Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of an unpopular children’s science show that dreams of greater ambitions. Edwin’s father Mac (Roger Hendricks Simon) used to say there were two types of people in this world—astronauts and astronomers—and while Edwin has been someone on the ground looking at the stars, he’s longed to swim amongst the stars instead. In fact, Edwin’s life seems to be falling apart. His wife, Erin (Rhea Seehorn) wants a divorce, his father is growing more and more forgetful in his advanced age, and desperate to get out of his rut, Edwin sends his application in to NASA. But then, a car falls from the sky, carrying a man who looks suspiciously like Edwin, and his entire life changes.

