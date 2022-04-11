ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Valheim Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValheim developer Iron Gate Studio has released a new patch for the video game that fixes a number of bugs and issues. Valheim Patch 0.208.1 might be small, but it notably updates the video game so that items are automatically stacked when reclaiming a tombstone as well as fixes a problem...

ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#Iron Gate Studio#Valheim Patch 0 208 1#Gamepad
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Update Now Live on All Platforms, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in all versions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Version 1.1.0 was released earlier in the week for most platforms, with Switch being the lone exception. The update is now live on that platform as well, and it includes a significant number of balance changes, as well as quality of life improvements. It will be interesting to see how these changes impact each character, and whether they make for a more enjoyable game overall. Full patch notes from the game's official Twitter account can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
dbltap.com

Elden Ring Update 1.04: Full Patch Notes

Elden Ring update 1.04 hit the game Friday, adding offering some minor bug fixes for those roaming the Lands Between. You will have to apply this update if you want to keep playing the game in online mode, but that should not be an issue as the patch is less than a gigabyte small. As such, here's a breakdown of the update 1.04 patch notes for Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X can now switch your TV input with the press of a controller button

Xbox Series X/S consoles now have a feature that changes your TV's input when you hit the Xbox button on the controller. It's a pretty common feature in modern consoles to be able to have your TV automatically switch to the right input when you interact with the controller, and it's a convenience that's easy to take for granted until you try playing on Xbox. Until now, the only way to switch the input while playing Xbox games is to find your TV remote, or failing that, wriggle your way free from the sedating comfort of your couch, trudge through to your TV, and slide your hands all along the sides and bottom looking for the input button.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Free Gift

PS4 and PS4 Pro players have been surprised with a free gift. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 -- or any other PlayStation console -- you're set to miss out on this freebie, as it requires a feature that is exclusive to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, this free gift isn't a free game or a free subscription to PS Plus or anything substantial, but free is free. More specifically, and if you haven't already, you can currently redeem the Women Theme 2022, a free PS4 theme. And this is why the freebie doesn't extend to PS5, as PS5 doesn't have themes.
VIDEO GAMES
PCMag

Google Tips Steam Rollout for Select Chromebooks With Alpha Release

If you ever wanted to play your Steam game library on a Chromebook, there’s good news: Google is starting to bring Steam to Chrome OS. The company casually dropped the announcement on Tuesday during the Google for Games Developer Summit. “The Steam alpha just launched, making this long-time PC game store available on select Chromebooks for users to try,” Greg Hartell, a Google product director for Android, said during the keynote.
SOFTWARE
ComicBook

Is GTA Online Coming to an End? New Rumor Divides Fans

A new rumor claims that GTA Online's final update -- or at least its final major update -- is coming this year right before GTA 6's marketing campaign kicks in. It's hard to imagine this given how much money GTA Online prints, but it's exactly the claim Grand Theft Auto leaker Matheusvictorbr recently made. According to the leaker, the current iteration of GTA Online will get its final DLC/major update sometime this year alongside the start of the GTA 6 marketing campaign, presumably to ensure Grand Theft Auto fans turn their attention to GTA 6. A few different reliable sources have claimed GTA 6 is going to be revealed this year, so this part of the rumor isn't very surprising. The part about GTA Online is new though.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Surprises Fans With New Free Game

Ubisoft has surprised fans with a new free game. Ubisoft is best known for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, and a few other games and series with mainstream appeal. Not everything it makes is for mainstream appeal though. In fact, some of its best games aren't made for mainstream audiences. This new free game isn't one of its best games, but it certainley checks the latter. Between now and April, everyone can redeem Anno 1800 for free, no strings attached.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Witcher 3’s current-gen port has been delayed yet again

CD Projekt Red has announced that its current-gen port of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt will not be releasing any time soon. In a post on the game’s Twitter account, the developer said that the game’s port, which was supposed to come out during the second fiscal quarter of this year, has been postponed “until further notice.” The game had earlier been delayed to this year.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Mirror's Edge-Style Project In Unreal Engine 5 Is Looking Brilliant

Mirror’s Edge seems to have two distinct effects on people. In the first instance, you may have completely forgotten that the game exists. The other? Praising the game for being ahead of its time. Developed by DICE and released in 2008, Mirror’s Edge is a platforming action-adventure, that was available on both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and later on Microsoft Windows.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

CD Projekt Red delays The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update

Don’t hold your breath on playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update anytime soon. CD Projekt Red has delayed the free upgrade’s release “until further notice” after deciding to finish the project with an internal development team instead of Saber Interactive. This is because the company wants to evaluate the necessary “scope of work,” according to a statement.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Update May Confirm Battle Royale Mode Rumors

A new update related to Halo Infinite may indicate that the multiplayer shooter could be getting a battle royale mode in the future. Prior to Halo Infinite even launching, many fans have made it clear that they would love to see 343's take on the battle royale genre with the latest entry in the series. And while no such announcement of a battle royale game type in Halo Infinite has yet to come about, a new development with the title has indicated that it could very much be in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Vanillaware’s PS2 game GrimGrimoire getting Switch, PS4 remake

Vanillaware’s classic PlayStation 2 real-time strategy game GrimGrimoire is getting a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 remake coming July 28 in Japan, publisher Nippon Ichi Software announced Thursday. The remaster is called GrimGrimoire OnceMore, and adds new graphics and systems, including a powerful “Great Magic” mechanic and skill trees,...
VIDEO GAMES

