ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Man Wanted In Connection To 11 West Springfield Shoplifting Incidents

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o342K_0f61WobL00
The West Springfield Police Department is seeking assistance from members of the community in identifying this man. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect tied to nearly a dozen shopliftings in the region.

In Hampden County, police issued an alert and released surveillance photos of a wanted man known to target local businesses in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man (pictured above) has been linked to at least 11 shoplifting incidents from a business in the city beginning in November 2021.

In total, it is believed that the shoplifter has stolen approximately $2,000 worth of items.

Police said that the man appears to have a large neck tattoo - no other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incidents has been asked to contact Det. Kennedy at the West Springfield Police Department by calling (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A-Tip by texting SOLVE with the message to 274637.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Hampden County, MA
Crime & Safety
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Daily Voice

DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Shoplifter#Det
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Fingerprint Helps ID Man Accused Of Raping Teen Girl Walking To School In Reading

A fingerprint was key in identifying and arresting a man who is now charged with the rape of a teenage girl at knifepoint in Reading, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl told police that she was walking to school on the 1200 block of Hill Road when she was abducted, taken to another location, and sexually assaulted twice, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
250K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy