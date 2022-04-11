Funding Opportunity under Mental Health & Emotional Well-being

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The Paso del Norte Health Foundation announces the open call for Letters of Intent (LOI) from eligible organizations to promote the Health Foundation’s Strategic Plan for Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being under the Disease and Prevention Management Priority Area.

LOIs for funding consideration: to help meet the Think. Change initiative goal to reduce stigma and negative bias associated with mental health and substance use conditions.

LOIs for funding consideration: programs of mental health and substance use system gaps as informed by data and regional behavioral health consortia priorities. Programs will work in complement with and are not otherwise covered by government resources (e.g., American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA) or reimbursed by health coverage.

The Health Foundation will consider funding programs that help meet the Health Foundation’s goal for Behavioral Health Consortia efforts to “increase coordination and communication among regional stakeholders to improve the system of care.”

Deadline to submit Letters of Intent via Health Foundation’s on-line application system is Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

