ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Funding Opportunity under Mental Health & Emotional Well-being

KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UV4WB_0f61Wnic00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The Paso del Norte Health Foundation announces the open call for Letters of Intent (LOI) from eligible organizations to promote the Health Foundation’s Strategic Plan for Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being under the Disease and Prevention Management Priority Area.

  • LOIs for funding consideration: to help meet the Think. Change initiative goal to reduce stigma and negative bias associated with mental health and substance use conditions.
  • LOIs for funding consideration: programs of mental health and substance use system gaps as informed by data and regional behavioral health consortia priorities. Programs will work in complement with and are not otherwise covered by government resources (e.g., American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA) or reimbursed by health coverage.

The Health Foundation will consider funding programs that help meet the Health Foundation’s goal for Behavioral Health Consortia efforts to “increase coordination and communication among regional stakeholders to improve the system of care.”

Deadline to submit Letters of Intent via Health Foundation’s on-line application system is Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Marquez Mistrial: Erika Gaytan Murder trial ends suddenly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Trial for Ricardo Marquez, who is accused of killing Erika Gaytan was declared a mistrial only hours after it began. Opening arguments were heard, then stopped, followed by confusion in the courtroom. The lead prosecutor in the case briefly spoke to the media about the mistrial, saying there will […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man dies in fiery East El Paso hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a man is dead following a fiery hit-and-run crash in East El Paso early Sunday morning. It happened around 5:50 a.m. on I-10 Eastbound near the Hawkins exit, where police say the drivers of a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe were driving east […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man shot in San Eli; Sent to hospital before EPCSO arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot Thursday in San Elizario. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Officials, the unnamed 19-year-old male was shot and transported to a local hospital on Thursday, April 7, along the 800 block of Bob Neill. EPCSO Deputies responded to the call […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
Essence

Black Children Continue To Experience Harmful Inequitable Access To Oral Health Care

Fewer than a third of U.S. dental practices treated any patients on public insurance in 2020. The pandemic highlighted the racial disparities regarding healthcare, but new data from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows this also extends to oral healthcare. Per their analysis, “[t]he prevalence of treated and untreated tooth decay among American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Hispanic, and Black third-graders is considerably higher—and the use of dental sealants to prevent decay tends to be lower—than in their White classmates.”
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
El Paso, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
WLNS

Advocates call for more mental health resources

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 40% of people in the United States back in 2020 who had mental health conditions didn’t get the help they needed due to the lack of resources. Advocates gathered at the State Capitol to meet with lawmakers in hopes of getting more funding and making mental health a priority.  […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Health Foundation#American Rescue Plan Act#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

EPPD arrests suspect in Central food stamp card stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in March’s food stamp card argument turned stabbing in Central El Paso. According to the EPPD, on Thursday, April 7, Shawn Jose Osuna was arrested by the U.S Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alarcon Murder Trial: Notebook debate dominates day 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The murder trial continued Thursday in the case against Fernando Alarcon, accused of killing and decapitating his mother, Graciela Acosta-Licon, in 2017 at her West El Paso apartment. As KTSM previously reported, Licon was found dead and beheaded on April 20, 2017, in her apartment on the 5600 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KTSM

Early morning crash closes I10 East at Hawkins for hours

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – An early-morning wreck closed a portion of I10, while the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to investigate the cause of the crash. According to EPPD officials, the wreck happened shortly before 6 a.m., at the Hawkins on-ramp on I-10 East. At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico dairy-turned-cannabis-farm quickly expands

Roswell, NM (KTSM) – One week into recreational cannabis sales being legal in New Mexico, a dairy turned cannabis farm in Roswell is already expanding, and setting big goals for the future. “My dad started dairying in 1980, where we’re at right now,” Jason Greathouse, part-owner of Pecos Valley Production, said as he stood in […]
ROSWELL, NM
WILX-TV

Senator Stabenow highlights funding to expand mental health, addiction services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recently passed federal budget means Michigan will recieve $3,366,000 in federal funding for mental health and addiction services. Senator Debbie Stabenow held a press conference Friday to highlight how Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties will use that funding. “The Community...
LANSING, MI
KTSM

Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic unveils artwork

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Known worldwide for his art, Sanchez De Alba brought together three red, green and blue human figures holding hands to create the sculpture that welcomes visitors to the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic. The design is a nod to the logo of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy