ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Forest Grove's Ferraro headed to Tualatin

By Wade Evanson
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The first-year Vikings head football coach will be replacing Dan Lever who recently took the job at Silverton High.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EerYA_0f61Wc0d00

Forest Grove head football coach Dominic Ferraro is moving to Tualatin.

The first-year Vikings coach was hired Thursday, April 7, to replace the outgoing Timberwolves coach, Dan Lever, who last month accepted the head coaching job at Silverton High School.

Ferraro came to Forest Grove in spring 2021 and led the Vikings to a 4-5 overall record this past fall, following an 0-6 season during the shortened 2021 spring season.

Prior to his time at Forest Grove, the 1995 Jesuit High School graduate was an assistant at Sunset (2006-09, 2016-21), Westview (2010-14) and Grant (2015), acting as an offensive coordinator during nine of those seasons.

The coach said it wasn't easy to leave Forest Grove but cited the opportunity as simply too good to pass up.

"It kind of came out of left field, you know," Ferraro said. "I wasn't really looking to leave Forest Grove. I was enjoying being there and enjoying what we were building, but this (Tualatin and the Three Rivers League) is kind of the SEC of football, and as a coach, you want to be in those situations."

Forest Grove athletic director Doug Thompson said that while Ferraro's departure "came as a complete surprise," the Vikings will now focus on the future of the program and on the mindset necessary for future success.

"Competing in athletics comes with adversity and this is no different," he said in a statement. "We instill in our kids and staff 'Forest Grove Grit.' This is another life lesson, and I'm excited to meet with our student athletes and staff this week and get ready for spring football and ultimately next fall."

Tualatin experienced its best season in program history this past fall, going 12-2 and making it all the way to the 6A state championship game before losing to Central Catholic, 44-14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mgdfo_0f61Wc0d00

Ferraro said he tends to shy away from expectation conversations, but he believes wins come as a result of preparation — and under his leadership, the Timberwolves will prepare.

"For me, the expectations aren't going to be all that different," he said. "We're going to be playing in a really tough league, and we want to make sure we're competing at the highest level, but I believe that you've got to work in the offseason to win games in the fall. A lot of those systems are already in place, so it's about reinforcing it."

Ferraro said he spoke to his Forest Grove players last Thursday prior to his departure.

"That was pretty tough," the coach said. "There were a lot of blank stares looking back at me, but I told them I loved them and that I enjoyed my time, but the opportunity was really hard to pass up."

Ferraro said he believes Forest Grove is in a position to do some good things in the coming season and beyond.

"I just told them they need to focus on the things we were always talking about," Ferraro said. "Buying in, committing and doing your best."

With or without him, the Vikings are on the upswing, Ferraro predicted.

"There's a lot of support from the administration, especially Doug, who does a really good job," the coach said. "We nearly made the playoffs last year, numbers are on the rise, so they've got an opportunity to do some good things if they do the work."

Meanwhile, at Tualatin next season, the Timberwolves will be without a sturdy senior class that included the state's Offensive Player of the Year Malik Ross, quarterback Jackson Jones, and two-way star Cole Prusia — who committed this week to the University of Oregon — along with linemen Charlie Freadman, Lucas Edwards, Brandon Chin and linebacker Kellen Hale. Ferraro knows things will look a little different without those mainstays but is excited to pick up where they left off.

"I've definitely got some big shoes to fill, but I've been around here for a couple days now and everybody is really welcoming and really excited," Ferraro said. "So, I'm just ready to get to work, meet the team and get going."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

Tawa, a 2021 graduate of Stanford, brings his baseball career back close to home.The last time most Oregonians saw West Linn's Tim Tawa in action, he was leading the Lions into the Class 6A state baseball championship in 2017. But Tawa — also the greatest quarterback in Oregon high school history — has hardly stood still since then. Following his star-studded high school career at West Linn, Tawa took off on a stellar four-year run with the Stanford University baseball team, finishing his senior year as an all-tournament selection in the 2021 College World Series. At the end of his...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Reynolds baseball grabs a win against Centennial

Raiders take third league win of season; Eagles still searching for their first. The Reynolds boy's baseball team persevered through the rain and mud to secure the fourth win of the season as the Raiders dominated Centennial 7-2 on Thursday, April 14. The Raiders came to Centennial with some confidence...
TROUTDALE, OR
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Athletics#Tualatin#American Football#Sports#Silverton High#Silverton High School#Jesuit High School#Sunset#Westview#The Three Rivers League#Sec
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Jade Carey fourth in all-around at NCAA nationals

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Jade Carey closes season strong — Jade Carey ended her incredible freshman campaign with a fourth place finish in the all-around at the NCAA Championships on Thursday. She scored a 39.650 and was also named a national All-American in the all-around, bars and floor. Carey won 47 individual events this season along with 11 all-around titles and has nine of OSU's top 10 all-around records.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Estacada's Kaitlin Willis doubles in sprints at home meet

Berhman siblings dominate throws; Damascus' Emily Powers soars in high jump; Corbett's Olivia McGrew gold in 800Estacada Track and Field hosted Corbett, Damascus Christian, and North Marion for a meet Tuesday afternoon, April 12. The Rangers swept the competition, with the men scoring 85 points and the women scoring 95. Here are the top finishers for each event: Men 100 — Cole Parker, senior, Corbett (11.88 PR); Cameron Jonas, junior, North Marion (12.51 PR); Glen Leith-Ross, senior, Corbett (12.75 SR) 200 — Jaden Lilly, senior, North Marion (26.68); Ryan Thielke, sophomore, Estacada (27.38 PR); Alex Meyer, freshman, Estacada...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Gilbert pitches well in Mariners win; PSU women's hoops signs guard

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Mariners 5, White Sox 1 — Seattle took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a Jarred Kelenic two-run home run and never looked back Thursday afternoon. Logan Gilbert pitched well in his second start of the season, going five innings giving up only four hits and one unearned run with no walks and four strikeouts. Cal Raleigh hit his first home run of the season in the seventh on a solo shot, then Mitch Haniger provided more insurance with his third homer of the year in the eighth to score a couple more runs. Seattle will finally play at home at 6:42 p.m. Friday against Houston on the annual Jackie Robinson Day.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

UP men's basketball might be on the rise

Portland finished with winning record, went .500 in WCC in Shantay Legans' first season.The first season of the Shantay Legans era for the University of Portland men's basketball program was unlike any the Pilots have recently experienced. Portland finished 19-15, its first winning record in eight seasons. More significant, the Pilots went 7-7 in West Coast Conference games and won one at the WCC Tournament. The seven conference wins equaled the total of the previous five seasons combined. The best news? The program appears positioned for another jump next season. The core of this season's team will return in 2022-23,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy