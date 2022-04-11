Eloy Police identify man found on railroad tracks

The Eloy Police Department has identified a young man after not knowing anything about him for days.

Union Pacific Railroad employees found the estimated18-28-year-old passed out Saturday morning at about 7:40.

They say he had a serious head injury, but was still breathing.

As of Monday morning, officers don't know much.

Investigators are trying to figure out what exactly happened.

