Northfield, MN

Northfielder crowned Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nn177_0f61WUth00

For 33 years, the Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota Pageant has been encouraging young women to preserve the heritage, culture and traditions of the Czechs, Moravians and Slovaks in Minnesota.

Three contestants competed for the state title of Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota on Saturday in Montgomery. Northfield resident Marisa Winget was crowned queen.

Sarah Holicky of Montgomery was crowned first princess. St. Peter resident Hailie Wentworth was second princess.

The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Royalty will attend community events and festivals throughout the year. At these events, the royalty work to spread the Czech-Slovak heritage, learn about other cultures and traditions and encourage others to become more involved in their heritage.

Winget will represent Minnesota during the Miss Czech Slovak United States Pageant held in early August in Nebraska.

Pageant board members presented a special tribute to Kailey Mach, who was killed in a house explosion on Feb. 26.

Mach had plans to run as a contestant for the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant this year. She was named honorary Miss Congeniality.

Her father, Charlie Mach and aunt Jessie Siebsen accepted a memorial shadow box with an embroidered sash representing the Miss Congeniality award, the Miss Congeniality crown and a framed photo of Mach representing the pageant as a contestant over the last two years.

Board member Anne Jans presented the Miss Congeniality award and said Mach was a “phenomenal” ambassador of her Czech heritage.

The unfinished kroj (Czech and Slovak traditional costume) Mach had prepared for the pageant was on display. The pageant board requires contestants to appear in a Czech, Slovak or Moravian folk dress or kroj.

Mach’s kroj remains unfinished, as she had plans to add fish scales and beads to the vest to represent part of the region where her Czech heritage came from.

“She spent hours researching, creating and making that kroj,” Jans said. “Please take the time to admire it, and the time she put into making that beautiful kroj.”

Enhancing knowledge

The prior two pageants were canceled due to the pandemic. The reign of 2019-2020 Queen Autumn Gare and First Princess Meghan Domonoske was extended one year. Those who planned on running in the 2020 and 2021 pageants (Mach, Abigail Gotham and Gretchen Vlasak) shadowed royalty and attended various events when they were available. Mary Carson, first princess in 2018-29, was named queen by the board last spring. This allowed Carson to represent Minnesota in the national pageant in August 2021.

The competition is for teens and women between the ages of 16 and 26. The pageant winners receive cash awards, crowns, and will have a year of appearances throughout the state. Contestants must be of Czech, Slovak or Moravian descent to compete for the state title.

Per the application, contestants are judged in four categories: private interview with the judges, talent presentation, Czech or Slovak kroj (folk dress) and on-stage interview, poise and appearance.

Talents included a mix of music and education. Winget performed a violin solo, and shared some thoughts about the importance of music in Czech communities and how it connects one another. She has been playing the violin since she was in fourth grade and performed on her grandfather’s violin.

Winget said she looked forward to becoming Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota to teach about her heritage. Her kroj included pieces like a traditional off-white blouse from her great grandmother’s trip to the Czech Republic.

Winget also received the Talent Award, Oratory Award, and tied for the Stella Vlasak Spirit Award with Wentworth.

Holicky’s talent included a lesson of common Czech phrases like “good day” and “thank you.” She was wearing a replicated folk dress from the southern Bohemia region. When asked why she wanted to be the next Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota, Holicky said she would “love” to continue to share the Czech heritage with others and meet new people along the way.

Holicky also received the Heritage Award and the Kroj Award.

Wentworth’s kroj followed the southern Bohemian region and included intricate details. She looked to continue learning with others about the heritage. For her talent, she performed a Czech dance and was accompanied by her father, Ryan Timmerman.

The next generation

For the second year, the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota crowned junior ambassadors who will attend events and festivals alongside the Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota Royalty.

Junior ambassadors for 2022-2023 include Georgianna Bell of Le Center, Hayden Dietz of New Prague, Alenka Jans of Waterville, Alexandra Kojetin of Eden Prairie, Alexia Wentworth of St. Peter and Evelyn Winget of Northfield.

The junior ambassador program gives participants ages 11 to 15 who are of Czech, Slovak or Moravian descent the opportunity to be a part of the pageant in preparation to run for Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota. Girls are asked to introduce themselves on stage and participate in a group talent.

This year’s talent included sharing the story of “Salt is Sweeter than Good,” based on a custom in parts of Moravia where guests are offered bread. Bell, Wentworth and Kojetin handed out bite-sized pieces of salted rye bread to audience members, while Dietz, Jans and Winget took turns reading the story on stage.

Following the junior ambassador question and kroj modeling, outgoing Miss Czech-Slovak royalty Gare, Domonske and Carson shared their farewells. A reception following the pageant took place, including cake and lemonade and music from ‘Music Master’ Larry Jindra.

Northfield, MN
Government
Montgomery, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
