Mudcats move forward under new management

By By Junious Smith
The Wake Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Nm1t_0f61WS8F00
Five County Stadium in Zebulon is the home of the Carolina Mudcats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yy9L3_0f61WS8F00
The Carolina Mudcats' Hedbert Perez is the No. 8 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers' system.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8N3p_0f61WS8F00
The 2022 Carolina Mudcats gather for a team photo on April 6.

ZEBULON — The Carolina Mudcats are back for another season.
The 31st campaign in Mudcats history commenced April 8 with a winning three-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks.
Last season, the Mudcats went 68-52, the team’s first time above .500 since 2017. This year, the team is operating under new manager Victor Estevez. This move comes after four years with Joe Ayrault, who ranks first in victories by a Mudcats coach with 268.
Estevez managed the Dominican Summer League Brewers over the previous six years and played four years in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system form 2007-10 as an infielder.
“This is going to be my first season as a manager here and I’m very honored to be able to start in Carolina,” Estevez said. “Being around these guys I coached two or three years ago, (I think) it’s going to be awesome. You start building a relationship with these players, and when they see you here, they’re a little more comfortable. You feel the confidence that they’re going to do good on the field — even if they don’t, they have the right approach to the plate.”
Among the players Estevez coached in the Summer League is Hedbert Perez, currently ranked eighth in the Milwaukee Brewers’ system. Perez said the team enjoys the area and ready to get on the field.
“As a team, we’re real excited to be here,” Perez said. “(It’s a) young team that wants to play, and being able to every day is exciting — we love baseball and entertaining fans. Victor is a great guy (and a) good person to be coached by. I think he knows how to handle a group of young guys, so I think it’s going to be a good season for all of us.”
Ryne Moore received Opening Day starter honors, and the pitcher said he’s excited for the 2022 campaign, especially seeing fans out at the stadium.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Moore said. “I got to come over here to Carolina and be a little closer to home — it’s only 6 1/2 hours from Pennsylvania — so to get some family down here is pretty awesome. “It’ll (also) be nice to see a bunch of people here. I didn’t get to play here last year because I was in college (at Old Dominion), but I’m glad they got to come in at the end of the year. Playing in front of them will be nice.”
Estevez said he’s looking forward to the season.
“We’re happy to be back and playing baseball,” Estevez said. “I have high expectations of the players and it feels really good to be on the field again. We’re here to give our best as coaches (and) players. Everybody’s committed to do their best, so we’re just waiting for that day to come.”

The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

