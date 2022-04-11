ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘American Idol': Sage McNeely Dubbed Top 5 Material After Hypnotic Take on ‘Jolene’ [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 3 days ago
American Idol’s Top 24 contestants made their way to Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, as part of their next stop for the Season 20 singing competition. Twelve of those 24 took the stage on Sunday evening (April 10), singing a song of their choice in hopes of...

92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

