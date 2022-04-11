ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

OSBI & Garvin County Sheriff's Office Investigating Body Found In A Field

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of an Oklahoma City-area man whose body was discovered in a grass field Sunday.

Deputies found the body off County Road 1620 near Highway 77, north of Wynnewood around 3 p.m.

“It looked like he was wrapped in a blanket and just dropped there in the field,” Garvin Co. Sheriff Jim Mullett.

Mullett said the body was that of a white man in his mid-50s. There was evidence of a “significant” injury, but Mullet did not go into detail citing the investigation being in its early stages.

Deputies found the man’s driver’s license, but the identity has not been released pending family notification.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation, which covers multiple counties. Mullett said the man was from the Oklahoma City metro area.

“Our investigation is leading us to believe this person has no ties to Garvin County, no family members,” Mullett said. “We believe that this is a secondary crime scene, that there’s a first crime scene out there somewhere, and that’s what we’re investigating as we speak.”

