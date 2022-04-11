ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Ohio man lost hearing after cockroach crawled into ear while asleep at Myrtle Beach hotel, lawsuit says

By Kevin Accettulla
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IL7xi_0f61VoZ800

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man lost hearing after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he was asleep at a Horry County hotel, according to a lawsuit filed March 21.

More News from WRBL

On July 30, 2021, Todd VanSickle, of Glenmont, Ohio, stayed at the Sands Ocean Club Resort on Ocean Boulevard, according to the lawsuit. While he was asleep, he claims he was awaken by a cockroach that crawled into his ear and caused severe pain.

‘Don’t say gay:’ Bill similar to Florida’s introduced in Ohio

The lawsuit accuses Sands Ocean Club of being negligent in failing to inspect for cockroaches and having a pest control service. The lawsuit also claims the property owners failed to clean his room and keep the area safe.

VanSickle claims the hotel’s negligence caused him to incur medical expenses and continued pain and discomfort, according to the lawsuit.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office two-day detail results in multiple arrests

VanSickle is seeking unspecified damages. News13 reached out to the hotel for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenmont, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
11Alive

'My son's head was just gushing blood' | Father says lemurs attacked son at Georgia petting zoo

BOGART, Ga. — A toddler ended up in the hospital after his parents said he was attacked by lemurs at a petting zoo in Bogart, Georgia Saturday. "He’s got head injuries on the back of his head, scratches on his neck, and a scratch, a laceration under his eye," his father Ronnie Carroll said, as he shared photos of his 17-month-old son, Lawrence’s injuries after visiting the Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart. "I just assumed my son was going to pet goats and things like that."
BOGART, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cockroaches#Accident#Sands Ocean Club#News13#Nexstar Media Inc
Wichita Eagle

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Woman dies weeks after Myrtle Beach shooting on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman has died weeks after being shot on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Rhonda Harris, 38, of Lancaster, died Friday at a hospital after the shooting in the tourist area. Harris was hospitalized...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy