It was 25 years ago this month that the epic April Fool's Day Blizzard froze the SouthCoast solid, but it wasn't the only April storm in the area's history. Of course April is not anywhere near the snowiest month of the year in New England, but it has seen more than it's fair share of flakes if you ask me. Just because the calendar says it's spring, doesn't mean Mother Nature is done dumping snow across the region.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO