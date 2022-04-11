ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Longmeadow students learn history of Passover

By Sy Becker
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The youngest children attending Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow prepared Monday to fully appreciate the eight day observance beginning Friday.

Members of the early childhood program, some as young as two years old, learned through an interactive multi sensory program how the Jewish people made their great Exodus from Egyptian slavery, the story of Moses and his deliverance of his people from bondage. When these little ones sit down with their families Friday night, they can contribute to the historic discussion.

“I would feel a very great sense of pride when I was able to explain the story to my family after learning it at school… with nice little events like this that the teachers would give us and all that,” said 7th grader Ezra Attias.

The Passover preparation also included a series of mounted history lessons to fill these children with the knowledge they’ll need to fully understand why people of the Jewish faith observe Passover with such reverence.

