Carthage, NY

Hospital invites public to ‘Walk with a Doc’

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital will kick off an event Saturday where the public can meet a healthcare provider while enjoying a walk outdoors. It’s called Walk with a Doc...

www.wwnytv.com

13 WHAM

Public invited to virtual meeting on Downtown Rochester improvements

Rochester, N.Y. — Following last month's meeting, the City of Rochester’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will hold another Local Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 5 p.m. through Zoom. While this meeting is intended as a working session for the Committee, the public is welcome...
ROCHESTER, NY
La Crosse Tribune

Holmen Area Historical Society invites public to HMS show

The Holmen Area Historical Society invites the public to presentations of some of Holmen Middle School’s top National History Day projects. This year’s theme is “Debate and Diplomacy in History,” a very relevant topic. We never fail to be impressed by the poise and scholarship of these eighth grade historians. The event will be held in person at the Holmen Area Community Center on Monday, April 4, at 6 p.m. Masks are optional.
HOLMEN, WI
ABC13 Houston

Prosperity Bank invites you to Walk With Me benefiting Easter Seals

Walk With Me is a non-competitive 5K or shorter Family Fun Walk presented by Prosperity Bank, that benefits Easter Seals Greater Houston. Easter Seals Houston is dedicated to providing services for people of all ages with all types of disabilities. Join us for the 11th Annual Walk With Me at the Houston Zoo on Saturday, April 23, 2022!
HOUSTON, TX
Panhandle Post

Prairie Doc Perspectives: Historic impact of public health

Life expectancy is a measure commonly considered when it comes to the overall health of a population. In this day and age, when most of us think about which medical interventions are most important to increase life expectancy, we probably think about things like treatment of cancer, interventions to treat heart attacks, or surgeries for life threatening illnesses. While those things are all important, their overall impact on a population’s life expectancy pales in comparison to the prevention of infectious disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
