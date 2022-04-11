ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James on roster moves: 'Not my decision'

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHFhM_0f61VRDJ00
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since arriving in Southern California, LeBron James has built a reputation for bringing the players he wants to play with to the Lakers.

Now, with LA's season officially over after a dismal 33-49 run and a long offseason full of questions now in full swing, James is saying he has, well, no say in what the future holds for the current roster.

"That's not my decision," James told the press ahead of the team's exit interviews on Monday, via ESPN. "It's not my decision to sit here and say, 'Well, this is what we should bring back and have on the roster.' That would be the front office's decision. And obviously, they may ask my input but at the end of the day, they'll make the decision they feel that best suits this franchise going forward."

There are a couple of ways to look at those comments. It could be that James is worn out from the end of a bad season and hasn't thought that far ahead yet. It could also be that he hasn't decided whether he wants to stay in Los Angeles or not.

Or maybe James has lost some of his decision-making privileges after he and Anthony Davis brokered to bring Russell Westbrook to LA and Westbrook ended up being a major disappointment -- although, James still went to bat for Westbrook in his exit interview.

"One thing about Russ that I love, and will always love, is his competitive spirit and what he brings to the game every night," James said. "When you're in a profession where so many injuries happen and so many things go on and to have a guy that's reliable and can put on a uniform every single night, that's something that I respect. I'm not going to sit here and make decisions for the front office and things of that nature, but I love being a teammate of Russ."

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Russ
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely ESPN host says Lakers tried to hire him

Either the Los Angeles Lakers are out here playing 8D Parcheesi or they have completely lost their minds. Speaking Monday on “First Take,” an unlikely ESPN host revealed that the Lakers tried to hire him as an assistant coach for this season — retired ex-NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.
NBA
Yardbarker

DK Dream: WR Metcalf Trade to Atlanta Falcons in ESPN 'Proposal'

A DK Metcalf trade to the Atlanta Falcons? It would in theory fix all the things that seem broken in a post-Calvin Ridley world. The Seattle Seahawks buzz about possibly dealing the 24-year-old standout persist … though we wonder why a rebuilding Seattle team wouldn’t just want to build around him.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas Blames Michael Jordan And The Bulls For Creating Drama Because The Pistons Didn't Shake Hands In 1991: “Now, Why Is This Such A Big Deal? I Think Because The Chicago Bulls And Michael Jordan Made It A Big Deal."

The Isiah Thomas-Michael Jordan rivalry is one of the most famous in the NBA. The two legends went at it on more than one occasion, giving fans incredible memories that will last forever. Their beef allegedly started when Thomas ignored Jordan during their first meeting, only to talk bad about the Chicago Bulls later.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Espn
Yardbarker

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

A national media assertion that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch "signed with the wrong team'' this offseason by re-upping with the Dallas Cowboys demonstrates once again - with all due respect - the difference in "30,000-feet'' analysis of a team and "boots-on-the-ground analysis.''. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Vander Esch...
DALLAS, TX
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Criticizes LeBron James' Leadership, Compares Him To Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant: "Michael Jordan Probably Would Have Been Fighting His Teammates If He Had To See Some Of The Stuff That These Guys Do."

LeBron James has been heavily criticized after the Los Angeles Lakers failed to make it to the 2022 NBA postseason despite having a team that looked like clear championship favorites before the start of the season. Following the Los Angeles Lakers' elimination from play-in contention, many people went off on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Believes Aaron Rodgers Already Has His Top Target

Losing Davante Adams could be a massive blow to the Green Bay Packers. He was Aaron Rodgers‘ top target, and their partnership has become one of the NFL’s best. Unfortunately, Adams chose to be traded and signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders and play with his college teammate Derek Carr.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy