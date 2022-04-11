LeBron James on roster moves: 'Not my decision'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since arriving in Southern California, LeBron James has built a reputation for bringing the players he wants to play with to the Lakers.

Now, with LA's season officially over after a dismal 33-49 run and a long offseason full of questions now in full swing, James is saying he has, well, no say in what the future holds for the current roster.

"That's not my decision," James told the press ahead of the team's exit interviews on Monday, via ESPN. "It's not my decision to sit here and say, 'Well, this is what we should bring back and have on the roster.' That would be the front office's decision. And obviously, they may ask my input but at the end of the day, they'll make the decision they feel that best suits this franchise going forward."

There are a couple of ways to look at those comments. It could be that James is worn out from the end of a bad season and hasn't thought that far ahead yet. It could also be that he hasn't decided whether he wants to stay in Los Angeles or not.

Or maybe James has lost some of his decision-making privileges after he and Anthony Davis brokered to bring Russell Westbrook to LA and Westbrook ended up being a major disappointment -- although, James still went to bat for Westbrook in his exit interview.

"One thing about Russ that I love, and will always love, is his competitive spirit and what he brings to the game every night," James said. "When you're in a profession where so many injuries happen and so many things go on and to have a guy that's reliable and can put on a uniform every single night, that's something that I respect. I'm not going to sit here and make decisions for the front office and things of that nature, but I love being a teammate of Russ."