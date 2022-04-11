NBA teams with the best odds of winning the 2022 NBA Finals

The 2021-2022 NBA regular season is in the books, and 20 teams still have a chance at capturing the Larry O’Brien championship trophy by the end of June.

The Phoenix Suns secured the best record in the NBA by a wide margin and enter the playoffs as title favorites, but this season has delivered a relatively open title race with plenty of interesting storylines.

Can the Bucks go back-to-back? With the Nets be able to put it all together in the playoffs? Can Ja Morant carry the Grizzlies to the franchise’s first Finals?

Here are the latest championship odds for every playoff team, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. You can places your futures bet on the eventual 2022 NBA champion here.

New Orleans Pelicans

Odds: +30000

Regular season record: 36-46

Charlotte Hornets

Odds: +30000

Regular season record: 43-39

San Antonio Spurs

Odds: +30000

Regular season record: 34-48

Cleveland Cavaliers

Odds: +10000

Regular season record: 44-38

Atlanta Hawks

Odds: +10000

Regular season record: 43-39

Chicago Bulls

Odds: +7000

Regular season record: 46-36

Minnesota Timberwolves

Odds: +7000

Regular season record: 46-36

Toronto Raptors

Odds: +5000

Regular season record: 48-34

Los Angeles Clippers

Odds: +3000

Regular season record: 42-40

Utah Jazz

Odds: +2000

Regular season record: 49-33

Dallas Mavericks

Odds: +2000

Regular season record: 52-30

Denver Nuggets

Odds: +2000

Regular season record: 48-34

Memphis Grizzlies

Odds: +1300

Regular season record: 56-26

Philadelphia 76ers

Odds: +1200

Regular season record: 51-31

Miami Heat

Odds: +1000

Regular season record: 53-29

Boston Celtics

Odds: +900

Regular season record: 51-31

Golden State Warriors

Odds: +750

Regular season record: 53-29

Brooklyn Nets

Odds: +650

Regular season record: 44-38

Milwaukee Bucks

Odds: +480

Regular season record: 51-31

Phoenix Suns

Odds: +270

Regular season record: 64-18