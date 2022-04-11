ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBA teams with the best odds of winning the 2022 NBA Finals

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8whS_0f61VLAB00

The 2021-2022 NBA regular season is in the books, and 20 teams still have a chance at capturing the Larry O’Brien championship trophy by the end of June.

The Phoenix Suns secured the best record in the NBA by a wide margin and enter the playoffs as title favorites, but this season has delivered a relatively open title race with plenty of interesting storylines.

Can the Bucks go back-to-back? With the Nets be able to put it all together in the playoffs? Can Ja Morant carry the Grizzlies to the franchise’s first Finals?

Here are the latest championship odds for every playoff team, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. You can places your futures bet on the eventual 2022 NBA champion here.

New Orleans Pelicans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzdNz_0f61VLAB00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +30000

Regular season record: 36-46

Charlotte Hornets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bDA0_0f61VLAB00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +30000

Regular season record: 43-39

San Antonio Spurs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgMFS_0f61VLAB00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +30000

Regular season record: 34-48

Cleveland Cavaliers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COGSm_0f61VLAB00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +10000

Regular season record: 44-38

Atlanta Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aBRH_0f61VLAB00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +10000

Regular season record: 43-39

Chicago Bulls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eYti_0f61VLAB00
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Odds: +7000

Regular season record: 46-36

Minnesota Timberwolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHbTz_0f61VLAB00
Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +7000

Regular season record: 46-36

Toronto Raptors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afAbB_0f61VLAB00
AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Odds: +5000

Regular season record: 48-34

Los Angeles Clippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeIT9_0f61VLAB00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +3000

Regular season record: 42-40

Utah Jazz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nofpk_0f61VLAB00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +2000

Regular season record: 49-33

Dallas Mavericks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTRlz_0f61VLAB00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +2000

Regular season record: 52-30

Denver Nuggets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XG71_0f61VLAB00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +2000

Regular season record: 48-34

Memphis Grizzlies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luQuS_0f61VLAB00
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Odds: +1300

Regular season record: 56-26

Philadelphia 76ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMlkY_0f61VLAB00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +1200

Regular season record: 51-31

Miami Heat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DinT_0f61VLAB00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +1000

Regular season record: 53-29

Boston Celtics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7riE_0f61VLAB00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +900

Regular season record: 51-31

Golden State Warriors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCifr_0f61VLAB00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +750

Regular season record: 53-29

Brooklyn Nets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQrWW_0f61VLAB00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +650

Regular season record: 44-38

Milwaukee Bucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqful_0f61VLAB00
AP Photo/Jon Durr

Odds: +480

Regular season record: 51-31

Phoenix Suns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEqse_0f61VLAB00
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Odds: +270

Regular season record: 64-18

CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

