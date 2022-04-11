NBA teams with the best odds of winning the 2022 NBA Finals
The 2021-2022 NBA regular season is in the books, and 20 teams still have a chance at capturing the Larry O’Brien championship trophy by the end of June.
The Phoenix Suns secured the best record in the NBA by a wide margin and enter the playoffs as title favorites, but this season has delivered a relatively open title race with plenty of interesting storylines.
Can the Bucks go back-to-back? With the Nets be able to put it all together in the playoffs? Can Ja Morant carry the Grizzlies to the franchise’s first Finals?
Here are the latest championship odds for every playoff team, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans
Odds: +30000
Regular season record: 36-46
Charlotte Hornets
Odds: +30000
Regular season record: 43-39
San Antonio Spurs
Odds: +30000
Regular season record: 34-48
Cleveland Cavaliers
Odds: +10000
Regular season record: 44-38
Atlanta Hawks
Odds: +10000
Regular season record: 43-39
Chicago Bulls
Odds: +7000
Regular season record: 46-36
Minnesota Timberwolves
Odds: +7000
Regular season record: 46-36
Toronto Raptors
Odds: +5000
Regular season record: 48-34
Los Angeles Clippers
Odds: +3000
Regular season record: 42-40
Utah Jazz
Odds: +2000
Regular season record: 49-33
Dallas Mavericks
Odds: +2000
Regular season record: 52-30
Denver Nuggets
Odds: +2000
Regular season record: 48-34
Memphis Grizzlies
Odds: +1300
Regular season record: 56-26
Philadelphia 76ers
Odds: +1200
Regular season record: 51-31
Miami Heat
Odds: +1000
Regular season record: 53-29
Boston Celtics
Odds: +900
Regular season record: 51-31
Golden State Warriors
Odds: +750
Regular season record: 53-29
Brooklyn Nets
Odds: +650
Regular season record: 44-38
Milwaukee Bucks
Odds: +480
Regular season record: 51-31
Phoenix Suns
Odds: +270
Regular season record: 64-18
