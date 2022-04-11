ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

The RBC Heritage kicks off with a large crowd

By Tyler Manion
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARBOUR TOWN, S.C. (WTOC) - Monday starts day one of RBC Heritage week and of course WTOC will have live coverage from Harbour Town for you all the way through Sunday. There’s been people out all day, and you can feel the excitement for the Heritage to be back to...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Former CCU golfer Morgan Deneen to make PGA Tour debut at RBC Heritage

CONWAY, S.C. - Morgan Deneen is a former Coastal Carolina golfer from California. He walked on the men’s golf team as a senior in the University’s PGA Golf Management program in 2017-18 and won the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament, so the team welcomed him back for his final year of eligibility the following season in 2018-19. Deneen says that he learned a lot in his two years on the team and he loved it.
CONWAY, SC
GolfWRX

2022 RBC Heritage: Outright Bets

Just a short two-hour drive from Augusta National, the PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina to play the 2022 RBC Heritage. Hilton Head Island is a golfer’s paradise and Harbour Town is one of the most beautiful and scenic courses on PGA Tour.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilton Head Island, SC
Sports
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Where to get seafood on Tybee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you visiting the island soon and wondering where you should go for some seafood? Have no fear, Tybee has plenty to choose from when it comes to sea fare. Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp Don’t want to decide between seafood and barbecue? Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp has you covered. You can […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc Heritage#Private Jet#Aircraft#Wtoc#United#Hhi Airport Director#Sea Pines Resort
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The number of private jets parked at Augusta airport for the Masters is out of this world

Let’s just get this out of the way right from the top: Augusta Regional Airport ain’t JFK. It’s got two runways, a small terminal, and for much of the year, serves two airlines with flights to four cities. One week every April, however, Augusta airport becomes a bonafide Heathrow, more than doubling its destinations while seeing the passenger totals jump from a mere 5,000 people on a normal week to over 30,000. But by far the biggest frequenter of Augusta airport’s tarmac during Masters week are private jets from all over the world, totaling more than 1,500 arrivals from Monday to Sunday. Don’t believe us? Just check this out.
AUGUSTA, GA
WBTW News13

Sea Nymph Motel 1st of 4 in Myrtle Beach to get demolished

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition of the Sea Nymph Motel began Monday. The Sea Nymph Motel had been on the corner of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for more than forty years. This motel, and four others, are being destroyed by the city because of asbestos. The granddaughter of the original owners of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for RBC Heritage, Lotte Championship

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world, from Harbour Town to Hawaii, and how you can watch:. Thursday-Sunday, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Course specs: Par 71, 7,121 yards, designed by Pete Dye. Purse: $8 million ($1,440,000 to the winner) Defending champion: Stewart Cink.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 RBC Heritage fantasy picks, rankings, sleepers: Golf expert says back Collin Morikawa at Harbour Town

The first major is in the books, but many of the top PGA Tour players aren't taking a break yet and will tee off at the 2022 RBC Heritage on Thursday. The Pete Dye-Jack Nicklaus designed course in Hilton Head Island, S.C. is one of the gems of the PGA Tour. That is why five of the world's top 10 players, and many golfers who competed in last week's Masters, are making the short trip over to the coast. The course is challenging, but elite PGA Tour players like Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Smith should embrace that, and all three finished in the top 10 at Augusta National Golf Club. That is why they are listed as the favorites in the latest 2022 RBC Heritage golf odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Morikawa and Thomas are the 14-1 co-favorites, followed by Smith (16-1). Dustin Johnson (20-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1) also are among the top contenders in the RBC Heritage 2022 field.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy