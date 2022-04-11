The RBC Heritage kicks off with a large crowd

The first major is in the books, but many of the top PGA Tour players aren't taking a break yet and will tee off at the 2022 RBC Heritage on Thursday. The Pete Dye-Jack Nicklaus designed course in Hilton Head Island, S.C. is one of the gems of the PGA Tour. That is why five of the world's top 10 players, and many golfers who competed in last week's Masters, are making the short trip over to the coast. The course is challenging, but elite PGA Tour players like Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Smith should embrace that, and all three finished in the top 10 at Augusta National Golf Club. That is why they are listed as the favorites in the latest 2022 RBC Heritage golf odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Morikawa and Thomas are the 14-1 co-favorites, followed by Smith (16-1). Dustin Johnson (20-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1) also are among the top contenders in the RBC Heritage 2022 field.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO