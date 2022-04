AUSTIN, Texas — There is a bipartisan effort in Texas to grant clemency to a mother who is set to be executed this month. Melissa Lucio has gained national attention as the days count down to her execution, which is set for April 27. She was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2007 in Harlingen, Texas. Lucio has maintained her innocence in the 15 years since the incident.

