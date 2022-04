Yesterday was an absolute bloodbath of a post as I ranked the 21 players I consider a FLOP in the John Calipari era. Lots of good conversation in the comments section and on social media on that one so let me clarify a couple of things right away. First, a key part of being a flop is what you were expected to be when you arrived. So for instance, Jarrod Polson is a far inferior player to Brandon Boston. But Polson far exceeded his expectations and Boston underperformed his. So that puts Boston lower on the list of players than Polson, who you will see today.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO