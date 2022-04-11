JSO: Woman’s car stolen from gas station near Town Center with baby inside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JSO has confirmed a car was stolen Monday afternoon from a gas station on Gate Parkway. A woman left a 6-month-old baby...www.news4jax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JSO has confirmed a car was stolen Monday afternoon from a gas station on Gate Parkway. A woman left a 6-month-old baby...www.news4jax.com
that is why I never leave my grands in my suv . it is worth the extra time to take them out of the carseat and bring them in with me
Comments / 8