Wind Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Occasional northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon, then again from 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-15 08:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region A BAND OF MODERATE SHOWERS MOVING THROUGH ROCKLAND TOWARD LAVA HOT SPRINGS At 149 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of showers located near Rockland, moving east at 25 mph toward Lava Hot Springs through 400 AM MDT. Locations impacted include Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Neeley, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir and Dayton. Wind gusts up to 30 mph and moderate rain possible. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Motorists traveling along I-15 may need to be prepared for poor driving conditions when showers move through.
Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Windy With Blowing Snow over Interior Highway Summits Gusty northeast winds will continue today through Thursday morning with gusts to 35 mph expected over highway summits north of the Chatanika River. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected. Main impacts will be on the highway summits, especially the Dalton, Elliott and Steese Highways. Strong, gusty winds are expected to continue through Thursday morning. For the latest weather forecast go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks
Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, strongest near foothills and in the mountains. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County South Coast and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley, Chiriaco Summit, Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Valley, Western Imperial County and Chuckwalla Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Effective: 2022-04-14 08:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Wind gusts of 45 to 57 mph are no longer expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes this morning. Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PDT this morning.
Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Effective: 2022-03-17 10:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, except up to 50 mph in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. * WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur around mid day and into the early afternoon.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING WILL END AT NOON MDT TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL THEN BE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Conditions will gradually improve today, however northwest winds gusting around 45 mph will create areas of blowing snow through this afternoon. * WHERE...Harding County and Perkins County. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until noon MDT today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. Snow blowing across the roads could create small drifts and slippery spots.
Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas along and south of high terrain in Navajo and Apache Counties including the eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Chuska Mountains, and Black Mesa. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-14 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carbon A thunderstorm will impact portions of Carbon County through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong a thunderstorm near Tuscarora, or near Tamaqua, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, New Mahoning, Beltzville State Park, Lake Harmony, Penn Forest Reservoir, Albrightsville, Christmans, Meckesville, Lansford, Summit Hill, Bowmanstown, Beaver Meadows, Parryville, Weissport, Trachsville and Weissport East. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 287. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Campbell; Corson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility may be reduced to less than one mile at times as snow showers move through today.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING The weather system that brought snow to the area is moving off to the northeast and impactful accumulating snow is no longer expected. Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will end at 11 AM PST this morning. However, there may still be light rain or snow showers this afternoon, which is not expected to accumulate.
Effective: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The northern portions of Ashland and Iron County will see the strongest winds that should frequently gust to 45 mph.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile at times as snow showers move through today.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego LINE OF SHOWERS WITH GUSTY WINDS MOVING INTO THE AREA A line of showers will move across the area through 130 pm this afternoon. This line of showers will produce wind gusts to 45 mph. These winds could blow around unsecured objects or blow down a few tree limbs.
The dry north wind we have experienced over the weekend is moving out and is being replaced by a little Valley rain and Sierra snow. Rain and snow chances will begin before sunrise Monday and last through the morning. Snow showers in the mountains will linger into the afternoon with clearing expected by nightfall.
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Interstate-80 around Elk Mountain and Arlington. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WYDOT road cameras are showing moderate to heavy snow falling around Arlington and across portions of Interstate-80. Blowing snow is being observed and could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Blackford; Jay; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
