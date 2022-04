People infected with COVID-19 — even in mild cases — are at a higher risk of developing blood clots in the three to six months after their illness, a large study found. The risk was much higher in people who had severe cases of COVID-19, the researchers, from Sweden, found. In people who were seriously ill, their chance of developing a blood clot was 290 times higher than normal. That risk went up in people with mild cases as well, at 7 times higher.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO