Michael (Zach) Ross is expected to be hired as the new head varsity boys basketball coach at New Philadelphia High School during the school's Board of Education meeting basketball Monday. Ross, a Tuscarawas Central Catholic graduate, is currently the head coach at Plain City Jonathan Alder. The Division II Pioneers went 18-7 last season under Ross. Ross will take over for Matt Voll, who resigned after last season. This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Zach Ross expected to named new NP boys basketball coach

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO