Do you know anyone who can tell you what a horse rib and rectum sausage from Kazakhstan tastes like? What about sautéed giraffe beetles from Madagascar or coral worms caught off the coast of Samoa? Andrew Zimmern has tasted all these things and many more, according to his website. You might be hard-pressed to find someone who has tasted more foods. The former "Bizarre Foods" star has traveled the world sampling local delicacies many might turn up their noses at and as a result, has developed a seriously incredible palate. But trying a cuisine is one thing. Eating it for the rest of your days is another.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO