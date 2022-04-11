ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee Township, PA

Five children die in house fire in Genesee, PA

By Carl Aldinger, Cormac Clune, Kevin Gfeller
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KJYs_0f61S74J00

GENESEE, Pa. (WETM) – Apr. 12: Police have confirmed that the five children who died the early morning fire in Genesee, Pa. were all between the ages of 14 and 17.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Coudersport said that three boys, ages 14, 16, and 17, and two 16-year-old girls died in the fire. The Potter County Coroner’s Office is ruling the deaths accidental.

Police also said the cause of the fire is being ruled undetermined because of the severe damage to the house. However, an investigation determined that there was possibly an issue with a woodstove or its chimney.

Michele Erway is in Strong Memorial Hospital reportedly in “guarded condition.” Charlie Erway is in satisfactory condition.”

GENESEE, Pa., (WETM) – Update 4/11/22 7:11 p.m.: Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire that killed five children and severely injured two adults on Slingerland Road in Genesee Township on April 11.

According to police, Genesee Volunteer Fire Company, along with multiple other fire companies from New York and Pennsylvania, responded to a residential house fire at 3:30 a.m. on April 11. Upon their arrival, the house was engulfed in flames.

It was determined that five juvenile victims were unable to get out of the residence. An adult female and male were able to get out of the home, but both adults sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue the children.

PSP released new information on the fire including:

  • Both adults were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
  • The investigation into the cause of the fire is active and ongoing.
  • Preliminary information indicates there is nothing suspicious involved with the fire and it started in the basement of the home.

Details regarding the names of the child victims will not be released until their families are notified. There is also no update at this time on the current medical condition of both adults flown to the hospital.

18 News spoke with the Superintendent of the Northern Potter School District, Nathan K. Jones. Jones said that school is in session this week and grief counseling will be in place for as long as it is needed.

—————————————————————————————————

Five children have died and two adults have been hospitalized in a tragic house fire that occurred in Genesee, Pa., according to the Wellsville Sun .

Reports of the fire went out around 3:30 a.m. April 11, to the home of Charlie and Michele Erway. According to the Sun, Michele Erway jumped out of a window and was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital for Severe smoke inhalation. Charlie was reportedly burned and flown to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Wellsville Sun reported that five children died in the fire, authorities aren’t releasing the names until the children’s families are notified.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Erway Family. Anyone interested in the page can visit it by clicking here .

According to the Allegheny county firewire, at least eight departments responded including Whitesville, Willing, Wellsville, Andover, Wellsville EMS, MTS EMS, and Independence EMS responded to the scene.

18 News will provide any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Woman steals dog, returns it in middle of night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested after a dog was stolen and later returned. On March 22, the Pennsylvania State Police allege a female suspect – unknown to the victim  — took a dog from a Rome Township (Crawford County) residence. According to a PSP news release, the suspect loaded the dog into her […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP identify suspects and stolen items from U-Haul chase

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)-Pennsylvania State Police have identified both the suspects and stolen items from a recent high speed chase that involved a U-Haul box truck. On April 11 at approximately 10:34 a.m., State Police received a notice of burglary that took place at Tractor Supply on Downs Drive in Erie. Multiple items were taken overnight from the […]
ERIE, PA
Daily Voice

Men Killed In Central PA House Fire ID'd By Coroner

Two men have as the victims of a deadly shooting and arson at a home in central Pennsylvania, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.The men have been identified as Frankie Dean Thomas, 37, of Fayetteville, and Eddie Lee Shaw, 54, of Chambersburg, according to the coroner's office.Both…
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Coudersport, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Coudersport, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Genesee Township, PA
WKRG News 5

90-year-old Air Force veteran dies in Atmore house fire

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An elderly man died Sunday in a house fire, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks. The fire started early Sunday morning at a house on Ann Street, near North Main Street. Frank Jones, a 90-year-old Air Force veteran, died in the fire. “He just made friends wherever he went,” his […]
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Grief Counseling#Accident#Wetm#Pennsylvania State Police#Strong Memorial Hospital#Psp
KYTV

2 die in deadly house fire near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a man and a woman died in a house fire near Lebanon Thursday morning. Firefighters with the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the home in the 1500 block of Brice Street, just outside of the city limits. Investigators found the two trapped...
LEBANON, MO
WDTN

PA man charged in connection to deaths of 2 children

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A 53-year-old man faced a preliminary hearing Wednesday in connection to the murders of two Pennsylvania girls. Ronald Butler has been charged with two counts of endangering a child and obstruction of child abuse cases. Butler is one of four people charged in connection to the murders of 6-year-old Nicole […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident

A rollover accident near the intersection of West 7th and Cascade streets happened in Erie overnight. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s when police say two cars collided, flipping one of them onto its roof.  The driver of the flipped car reportedly fled the scene. Erie Police are looking for that driver. No […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ohio man arrested in Erie for stealing van, placing child in dumpster

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Erie after allegedly stealing a work van, placing a child inside a dumpster and illegally possessing firearms. Millcreek Police report Nicholas Rosnack, 38, of Painesville, Ohio, allegedly stole a white Chevy work van from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Ave. in Erie. Millcreek Police were called […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man who died in Greenville Co. house fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a man died at the scene of a house fire. Deputies and the coroner’s office were called to a fire on Kimbell Court early Wednesday morning. Parker Fire Department...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YourErie

Flasher pepper sprayed by teen

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a suspect wanted for indecent exposure. According to a PSP news release, a white male in a black minivan pulled up to a 16-year-old female. The male had the female come to the window. The male allegedly had his pants down and exposed himself. The female was […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
NBC Chicago

Husband Dies in West Pullman House Fire, Wife in ‘Very Critical' Condition

A husband died and his wife was said to be in "very critical" condition after a fire occurred Friday at their West Pullman home, authorities said. Firefighters were initially called to a reported fire at approximately 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Aberdeen and began searching for possible victims upon arriving at the scene. An elderly man and woman, identified as Clarence and Clementine Johnson, were both found by firefighters and rushed to area hospitals, CFD officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
PennLive.com

71-year-old man dead after central Pa. house fire

A 71-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out in a York County home Friday evening. According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, the man was found in his residence in the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township after a house fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

UPDATE: Woman, Dog Die in Seabrook, NH House Fire

The investigation continued Thursday afternoon into a fire that claimed one life in Seabrook early Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office and New Hampshire State Police are investigating the fire in a single story mobile home on Centennial Street that started around 3:30 a.m.. The fire claimed the...
SEABROOK, NH
SFGate

Mother, Daughter Die In House Fire That Started In Basement

VALLEJO (BCN) An elderly woman and her daughter died Tuesday evening after a fire swept through a Vallejo home, fire officials said. The blaze at a single-story home in the 100 block of Bayview Avenue was reported at 4:47 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed the basement and spread to the house above, Vallejo fire officials said.
VALLEJO, CA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy