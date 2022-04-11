ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to save at checkout despite climbing grocery prices

Cover picture for the articleIs the grocery store busting your budget? WINK News consumer reporter Andryanna Sheppard shows us ways to keep the costs down at check out. An extra dollar on milk here, a couple more on eggs there… it really adds up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spend close to...

Mashed

Why Shopping At Aldi Might Get More Expensive Soon

With COVID cases on the decline in 2022 (according to WHO), we were all hoping that inflation would decline along with it. April Fools, because inflation is still alive and well for multiple reasons and hitting Americans particularly hard at the gas pump and grocery store. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s updated Economic Research service report in March, all food prices will rise by 4.5% to 5% this year and the cost of eating out will increase by 5.5% to 6.5% (via USA Today).
Mashed

How To Save Money At The Grocery Store, According To An Expert

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.
pymnts

NEW DATA: Why Amazon Is Winning the Retail Battle Over Walmart

Amazon captured the retail mountaintop in 2021 for the first time in its 27-year history, taking the upper hand in its ongoing battle with Walmart for dominance of the United States retail space — and it is not letting go. The eCommerce giant now generates more retail sales in...
TechCrunch

Instacart is coming after users who tricked shoppers out of tips

Today, weeks after announcing a new SaaS-focused business model amid a slashed valuation, the delivery unicorn is introducing another protection for shoppers. Per a press release, Instacart is rolling out a tip protection service to give its shoppers more reliable access to their tips. The protection will see Instacart protect...
freightwaves.com

E-commerce consumers keep shopping, even as inflation drives up prices

Inflation has driven e-commerce revenue higher in the past year, with the first two months of 2022 particularly impacted, according to research from Adobe. The firm said $3.8 billion of e-commerce sales growth in January and February of this year was due to higher prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index said e-commerce sales fell 3.7% in February from January, which saw a 14.5% increase from December. Neither number was adjusted for inflation.
