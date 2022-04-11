How to save at checkout despite climbing grocery prices

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.

