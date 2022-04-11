Ted Cruz to join James Lankford during rally this week in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will be in Oklahoma this week to show...www.koco.com
TULSA, Okla. — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will be in Oklahoma this week to show...www.koco.com
Cancun Cruz stay in Texas where they apparently respect you. Oklahoma has higher standards.
Why won't Langford debate in an open forum, out with the old and in with the new
I agree Lankford has done some good, but looking at his contributors and Pfizer is one makes me go 🤔🤔🤔
Comments / 27