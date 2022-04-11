ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ted Cruz to join James Lankford during rally this week in Oklahoma

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will be in Oklahoma this week to show...

www.koco.com

Comments / 27

Lu Rollz
2d ago

Cancun Cruz stay in Texas where they apparently respect you. Oklahoma has higher standards.

Reply(2)
19
Mark Pride
3d ago

Why won't Langford debate in an open forum, out with the old and in with the new

Reply(4)
21
Camokk
2d ago

I agree Lankford has done some good, but looking at his contributors and Pfizer is one makes me go 🤔🤔🤔

Reply
6
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reform Austin

Lights, Camera, Action! Ted Cruz Craves Fame

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz adores having the spotlight on him and is known to seize any opportunity to go viral. He sure loves a good meme, especially if they deter from the real issues politicians should be focusing on. The Senator’s life motto likely is: All Press Is Good Press...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
KLAW 101

Oh Man, Oklahoma’s Voted ‘Ugliest’ Town Hits Home In SWOK

If you've spent any amount of time traveling around Oklahoma in the last ten to fifteen years, you already know that there's a sort of small-town renaissance going on in this part of America. It all started when a traveling group of mural artists swept through the state, offering their...
