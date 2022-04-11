ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Pitbull, Sean Paul bring 'Can't Stop Us Now' tour to Savannah's Enmarket Arena

By Graham Cawthon
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Latin hip hop artist Pitbull is coming to Savannah this fall, with special guest Sean...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
CBS LA

Walk of Fame Star honoring Grammy-Winning Singer Ashanti unveiled

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Ashanti for a career that has included a string of hits and eight Grammy nominations.Longtime collaborator Ja Rule and actress Tichina Arnold were among those joining Ashanti at the ceremony at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., near The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.Ashanti was a guest vocalist on the rapper's "Always on Time," her first Hot 100 number one single and his second. She was featured on Ja Rule's 2004 song "Wonderful," which peaked at fifth on the Billboard Hot 100.The star is the 2,718th since the completion of the Walk of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Paul
Person
Pitbull
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Busy#Music Industry#Jamaican
American Songwriter

Universal to Represent Elvis Presley’s Song Catalog

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent Elvis Presley’s song catalog, under an exclusive global deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. Building on the relationship between Universal and ABG, which started in 2021, when the two entered a strategic deal to acquire and manage artist...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
morningbrew.com

Levitating through the drama of Dua Lipa’s copyright cases

Dua Lipa may currently be selling out stadiums on a 28-country tour, but her biggest song—2020’s “Levitating”—runs the risk of ruining her summer. The pop star was hit with two high-profile lawsuits this month from artists who claim “Levitating” ripped off their songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Reportedly Dead At 37

Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
ATLANTA, GA
Refinery29

The Grammys Snubbed Jamaican Artists, But Reggae Doesn’t Need Awards To Validate The Genre

Dancehall and reggae deserve so much more. Leading up to the 2022 Grammy award ceremony, dancehall artist Spice made her red carpet debut where she spoke to the Associated Press about the appropriation of reggae and dancehall music and the history of Jamaican artists not receiving credit. “I feel like reggae and dancehall could have been more recognized because oftentimes other genres take from our culture and we do not get that rating that we deserve. But I feel absolutely great that we’re still in the nomination for the Grammy so it’s still a big thing for dancehall and Jamaica,” she shared. She made history being the first hardcore dancehall artist to be nominated for the category with her debut 10 alongside other Jamaican artists like Jesse Royal, Sean Paul, Gramps Morgan and Etana. However a non-Jamaican, Arlington, Virginia-based, white reggae band SOJA, an acronym for Soldiers of Jah’s Army, was nominated with their Beauty in the Silence album and consequently ended up taking home the win.
MUSIC
Vibe

Mariah Carey’s Masterclass Has Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Just yesterday, the news cycle went bonkers as Mariah Carey confirmed a duet between herself and Brandy. The influential vocalists paired up for a rerecording of Carey’s 1997 sexy slow jam, “The Roof,” for her MasterClass as announced today (April 14). In her class, the elusive chanteuse teaches students how the voice can be used as an instrument and serves as an extension for songwriters and producers. For the first time, she’s allowing an exclusive look into her music-making process from her mobile studio, The Butterfly Lounge. When working on the new duet, she...
MUSIC
WJCL

Cedric McMillan, star bodybuilder, dead at 44

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor confirmed Tuesday. "We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today. Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father," Black Skull USA, a supplements company, wrote in a post on Instagram. The company didn't provide further details about McMillan's death.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy