ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Adorable Grand Junction Home Has Two Kitchens + Cozy Backyard

By Nate Wilde
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A home in Grand Junction carries a price tag of $350,000 and has two kitchens and a cozy, ornately decorated backyard. The home is located at 1835 Palisade Street in Grand Junction just south of the Colorado River on the northern part of Orchard Mesa. The neighborhood in which the home...

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

New-Build Dallas Home with ‘Resort-Like Backyard’ Lists for Nearly $13 Million

"The resort-style backyard with an outdoor kitchen is perfect for entertaining." A palatial 9,000-square-foot home in Dallas’s Highland Park came on the market on Wednesday with an asking price of $12.9 million. Built in 2020 by well-known Texas architect Richard Drummond Davis, the home features extensive indoor and outdoor...
REAL ESTATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Adorable Colorado Playhouse-Turned-Tiny Home For Sale

Going tiny means having to sacrifice many of the material things in life, but it could be the ideal plan for lots of people out there. Tiny homes are being created out of all sorts of unique things, including vans and buses, giving residents the opportunity to pare down their possessions and live more experience-based lifestyles.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Aspen, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Orchard Mesa, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Real Estate
Architectural Digest

Ellen DeGeneres Sells Montecito Home for $13.5 Million

After purchasing another spare Montecito property just last month for $21 million, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have successfully sold the home they bought in the area this past September for $12 million. Fully renovated and modernized when they purchased it, the $13.5 million represents a rather tidy profit, though it is $400,000 less than they listed the home for in late January.
REAL ESTATE
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
103GBF

This Secluded Smoky Mountain Cabin Has Its Own Putt-Putt Course

There's a cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee that features a hot tub, game room, and its own putt-putt golf course that will be fun "fore" the entire family. The Smoky Mountains is a tourist destination like no other in America. Not only do you have beautiful mountain views, but there are so many unique places to stay, an amazing amount of attractions, and don't get me started on the delicious food. But if you needed just one more reason to visit the Smoky Mountains this year, I think I might have found that reason, especially if you want to plan a fun trip for your family.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Colorado River#Stairway#Living Rooms#Housing List
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Say Goodbye To Grand Junction’s Texas Roadhouse On North Avenue

It's hard to imagine driving down Grand Junction's North Avenue without seeing Texas Roadhouse in front of Walmart, but that day is apparently coming. The list of businesses that have left North Avenue is long and that list continues to grow. Through the years, the busy Grand Junction thoroughfare has witnessed the departures of such notable businesses as Kmart, Hastings, Hobby Lobby, City Market, and Carville's Automart among others. Get ready to add one more to the list.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
yankodesign.com

Flatpack furniture designed to perfectly complement the tiny home movement

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

18 Non-Restaurant Businesses Grand Junction Wants

In Grand Junction, we are fortunate to have pretty much everything we need as far as businesses go. We have plenty of restaurants, chain and locally owned and operated, plenty of retail stores including everything in Mesa Mall, and entertainment options such as music venues, movie theaters, and parks. However,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
95 Rock KKNN

How Many Classic Grand Junction Colorado Commercials Can You Remember?

Scrolling Youtube for classic Grand Junction, Colorado TV commercials shows us we are not the only one remembering some of these classic tag lines from years past. Can you remember a line from a local commercial that you can still recall years later? Maybe you heard the ad so many times it's stuck in your head all these years later. Perhaps the ad was so funny or quirky that you still remember the lines today?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Favorite Cooks in 2022

According to you, these are your favorite cooks in Grand Junction in 2022. Grand Junction’s Favorite Breakfast Places in 2022. According to you, these are the best places in Grand Junction for breakfast food. Grand Junction’s Go-To Guide for Authentic Mexican Food in 2022. According to you, these...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Beautiful Canyon View Home in Grand Junction Colorado Has an Inground Pool

Realtor.com is showing some new listings in the Grand Junction, Colorado area over the past 10 days and one of these houses is in a very popular subdivision. Today we are going to check out a house located in the Redlands area of Grand Junction. This home offers some incredible views of the Colorado National Monument and it also comes with your own inground pool in the backyard.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy