Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on an upcoming trip to Europe

Meghan Markle will be visiting the Netherlands soon﻿! A spokesperson told HOLA! USA ’s sister brand HELLO! that Prince Harry will be joined by his wife at the upcoming Invictus Games in The Hague. According to Sky News , a spokesperson said that the Duchess of Sussex will be at the fifth Games for the first few days.

Getty Images Meghan Markle will join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in The Hague

The Games in the Netherlands were originally scheduled for 2020, but were postponed twice due to COVID-19. The event is now taking place between April 16 and April 22.

Meghan and Harry—who currently reside in California with their two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana —made their first official public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games. The Duchess also joined her husband at the 2018 Games in Sydney.

The inaugural Invictus Games were held in 2014 in London. The international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, uses the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and to generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country.

WireImage Prince Harry (pictured with Meghan at the 2017 Games)

In 2021, it was announced that Archewell Productions’ first Netflix series, titled Heart of Invictus , would follow competitors from around the world as they train for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” Harry said in a statement at the time. “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”