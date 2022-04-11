ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, PA

1 dead after goose causes Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened Friday in Croydon, Pennsylvania. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.

Bristol Borough Police said the goose caused the motorcyclist to side-swipe a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spring is breeding season for Canada geese, and they can become aggressive if they perceive a threat to their mates, eggs or goslings.

According to USA Today , part of the reason is that their nests are near humans, meaning we venture into their territory often. Males are most likely to attack since females remain with their clutch until they are ready to mate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

