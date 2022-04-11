ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

Albany County Sheriff’s Office helping with search to find missing teacher

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWa0V_0f61Pway00

LEE, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to NEWS10 that they are assisting with the search for Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn, who has been missing for more than two weeks. Sheriff Craig Apple said the Sheriff’s Office sent over a team of 18 to assist the Lee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

Police: Shaker High teacher still missing Friday

Marohn, 42, of Delmar, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 29 after she went to Stockbridge, Massachusetts to go hiking. Her car, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found on Church Street at Longcope Park in Lee. Police found that the car was parked there since March 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9YFO_0f61Pway00
Meghan Marohn

In a press conference held on April 1, Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis said they do not suspect foul play. The search focuses on the two-mile radius around where her car was found. Lee Police are collaborating with the Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire Detective unit.

Reward offered by family of missing Delmar teacher

Marohn’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading directly to her safe return. They are also operating a 24 Hour Tip Hotline at (413) 327-6255.

In addition to the reward, Marohn’s brother, Peter Naple, created a website called FindMeghanMarohn.com. The website includes more photos, information, and a comment section to aid in the search for his sister.

Schoolteacher missing for over a week after Massachusetts hiking trip

Kathleen Skeals is deputy superintendent for North Colonie Central School District, which includes Shaker High. She said that Marohn has been an English teacher there since 2018, and added that she’s a wonderful poet and a big fan of the outdoors.

Marohn is described as 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and green eyes. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you can contact Lee Police at (413) 243-5530, Bethlehem Police at (518) 439-9973, or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Lee, MA
City
Albany, NY
City
Delmar, NY
City
Stockbridge, MA
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Stockbridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaker#The Sheriff S Office#The Lee Police Department#Subaru#Berkshire Detective#Findmeghanmarohn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS
ABC4

‘I’m going to kill us both’: Utah attempted murder-suicide

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A Woods Cross woman was left in critical condition following what may have been a murder-suicide attempt by her husband.  Police Chief Chad Soffe of the Woods Cross Police Department shared that officers received a report of an accident with suspicious circumstances at 4:00 a.m. on March 20 in the […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy