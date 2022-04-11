ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Chris Isaak to perform at Embassy Theatre

By Aaron Organ
WANE 15
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crooner Chris Isaak will perform at Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theatre this summer.

The “Wicked Game” singer will perform on the Embassy stage July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“Over the course of his three-decade plus career, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone,” the Embassy wrote in a promotional release. “His music and film credits include nine critically acclaimed studio albums, twelve chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do! His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet.”

CeeLo Green, Ginuwine, Quiet Riot to perform at Three Rivers Festival

Tickets for Chris Isaak’s show at the Embassy Theatre will be availalbe Friday at 10 a.m. at www.fwembassytheatre.org , www.ticketmaster.com and the Embassy Theatre box office.

