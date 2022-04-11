ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit horse trainer, barred from Preakness Stakes

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Trwlm_0f61PDJd00

April 11 (UPI) -- Trainer Bob Baffert, who led Medina Spirit to a 2021 Kentucky Derby win that was stripped because of a banned drug, is ineligible for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Racing Commission said Monday.

Baffert and his legal representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspension announcement Monday came in a letter commission executive director J. Michael Hopkins sent to several animal rights groups that requested Baffert's ban from the Preakness on May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

In February, Baffert and Medina Spirit were stripped of their Derby victory, and second-place Mandaloun was declared the winner.

The late thoroughbred tested positive for 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone through a post-race sample. That amount of the drug is double the legal threshold allowed in Kentucky racing.

Medina Spirit died during a workout Dec. 6 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. A necropsy revealed no definitive cause for the 3-year-old's death, but cited a possible heart attack.

The Center for Humane Economy, Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation wrote Friday to the Maryland Racing Commission to request the suspension based on Baffert's bans in other states.

Hopkins responded to that request Monday and cited Maryland Division of Labor guidelines, which state that the commission relies on "reciprocity regulation."

"An individual whose license is suspended or revoked in another state or country is suspended or revoked in this state," Hopkins cited from the state's labor guidelines in the letter, which was obtained by UPI.

Hopkins also cited another guideline, which states that denials of a license by the racing commission of another state may be "considered grounds" for the denial of a license by Maryland's commission.

"As such, Mr. Baffert will not be eligible to participate in the Preakness Stakes," Hopkins wrote.

Baffert has been barred from participating in the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, the other two legs of the Triple Crown, for drug violations in the 2021 Derby and at other races.

The Derby is scheduled for May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Belmont will be held June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

The New York Racing Association announced in May that its decision to suspend Baffert from its events, including those at Belmont Park, took into account that "other horse trained by Mr. Baffert have failed drug tests in the recent past."

In June, Churchill Downs suspended Baffert from Kentucky Derby competitions for the next two years.

He also received suspensions from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, California Horse Racing Board and the New York State Gaming Commission.

Baffert previously sued Churchill Downs, the New York Racing Commission and track executives over his suspensions.

Comments / 10

Michael George
2d ago

baffert has been cheating for a very long time. Eventually, this had to catch up to him. justify should have been disqualified too after he tested badly oh, but it was in California who hasn't done anything about Bob baffert until just recently

Reply
4
Related
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner makes picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Points have been awarded to the top four finishers in each Kentucky Derby 2022 prep race, helping narrow the field down to 20 horses. Taiba is now 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds after a victory in last weekend's Santa Anita Derby. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, but Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Taiba are hot on his heels. Should any of these 2022 Kentucky Derby horses be included in your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baffert Suspended By Maryland Racing Commission, Ineligible For Preakness

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Maryland Racing Commission has suspended horse trainer Bob Baffert, barring him from running horses in the upcoming 147th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Baffert was also suspended for 90 days by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, California Horse Racing Board, and the New York State Gaming Commission for drug violations in the 2021 Kentucky Derby with the late Medina Spirit. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert last spring through 2023 and cited a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses including now-deceased colt Medina Spirit after he won the Kentucky Derby. A postrace drug test revealed the corticosteroid betamethasone in his...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races reveals picks

The title of 2022 Kentucky Derby champion will be on the line when 20 three-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the first leg of the 2022 horse racing Triple Crown on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter, who is four-for-six in his career, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. He is trained by North America's winningest trainer, Steve Asmussen, who has never won a Kentucky Derby. Three horses - Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba, Santa Anita Derby runner-up Messier and Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon - are all 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw is Tuesday, May 3. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Playing family members’ birth dates in Maryland Lottery games is a common practice that paid off this month for yet another lucky player. A Baltimore man won $50,000 by playing his mom’s birthday numbers in a Pick 5 game. The 64-year-old said he found out about his win by scanning his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app. After the … Continue reading "Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road" The post Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Racing News

NASCAR details the $100,000 rule broken by RFK Racing

RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
332K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy