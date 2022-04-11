Atlanta police find person of interest in fatal shooting at student housing complex

The DeKalb County Police have confirmed Eversole's death in a statement to XXL. "On March 25, 2022, Officers responded to the Chevron at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot," the statement reads. "Upon arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries on April 3, 2022. Officers located the suspect, the victim’s brother, at the incident location (4592 Golf Vista Cir) where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is currently in the DeKalb County Jail for Murder. The victim has been identified as Arthur Eversole and the suspect identified as Alexander Kraus."

