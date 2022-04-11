ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly reinstates indoor mask mandate

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
The city of Philadelphia has announced it will reinstate its indoor mask mandate later this month as COVID-19 cases climb in the city.

Beginning on April 18, city residents will be required to wear masks inside public spaces such as schools and child care settings, businesses, restaurants, and government buildings.

Philly’s government is also requiring businesses to report any local businesses that have not complied with the city’s new mandate.

“Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, @PhiladelphiaGov will move to Level 2: Mask Precautions beginning today,” the city’s public health department said in a tweet. “In order to provide a one-week education period for businesses, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces as of Monday, April 18, 2022.”

This comes as health officials reported on Monday that the city is averaging 142 daily new cases and 44 new hospitalizations. In Philadelphia, 278,407 city residents have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic along with 5,007 coronavirus-related deaths.

“The mask mandate is tied to the COVID Response Levels, and as COVID cases rise in Philly, we want to protect our most vulnerable residents. Wearing a mask around others is an easy way to do that,” the department said. “The sooner that we can stop this wave, the sooner we can get back to Level 1.”

According to city data, 76.9 percent of city residents 18 years or older are fully vaccinated against the virus.

